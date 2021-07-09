Cancel
Spirit Lake, IA

Spirit Lake Chamber Hosting Annual BRASL Bike Ride

By KILR FM 95.9
kilrradio.com
 9 days ago

(Spirit Lake)--The Spirit Lake Chamber of Commerce is hosting BRASL, the bike ride around Spirit Lake, this Saturday, July 10. Cyclists will have three routes to choose from. The 15-mile bicycle ride will, as always, circle Big Spirit Lake. The 25-mile route will also go around Big Spirit Lake, and include a ride along Loon Lake in Minnesota. This year, the 50-mile route will take bicyclers on an exciting route along the Minnesota/Iowa border and through Jackson and Petersburg, Minnesota.

kilrradio.com

