Lexington Park Man Arrested For Loaded Handgun During Traffic Stop
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. - On July 6, 2021, members of the Youth Gun Violence Task Force conducted a traffic stop in the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. The operator and sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as Duane Cornelius Mason, age 33 of Lexington Park. The odor of marijuana was detected, and a vehicle search was conducted. Located in the center console of the vehicle was a loaded handgun and suspected marijuana was located on the passenger seat. Mason is prohibited by law from possessing firearms.www.thebaynet.com
Comments / 0