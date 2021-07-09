Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Former NYSE President Helping Bitcoin Exchange Bullish Go Public

By Nik Hoffman
bitcoinmagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former New York Stock Exchange president, Tom Farley’s, Far Peak Acquisition Corporation announced a deal today to bring the Bitcoin exchange Bullish public, according to CNBC. Tom Farley will be the CEO of the exchange when this is complete and the deal is expected to close by end of...

bitcoinmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victor Hugo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Stock Exchange#Cnbc#Galaxy Digital#Squawk Box
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Related
MarketsPosted by
The Independent

Bitcoin price – live: Bullish crypto signal ‘just started pumping’

Bitcoin continues to trade within a relatively narrow band on Friday, despite a price slide in recent days.The cryptocurrency dropped from above $34,000 at the start of the week to below $32,000, remaining within the $30,000 to $36,000 region that it has sat throughout July.The broader crypto market is largely stable, with no major moves in either direction over the last 24 hours. Ethereum (ether) is down 3 per cent, while Binance Coin is up 1 per cent since Thursday, according to CoinMarketCap’s price index. Analysts predict a big move could be on its way, pointing to several market indicators that suggest a short term break out within the next couple of days.In other news, Twitter boss Jack Dorsey has announced a new company aimed at decentralised finance and focussing on bitcoin.You can follow all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions right here. Read More Crypto market stasis: Experts and academics take questions on bitcoin, ethereum and other cryptocurrencies
Marketscryptoglobe.com

Bank of America Starts Letting Some Clients Trade Bitcoin Futures

The second-largest bank in the United States, Bank of America, has reportedly started letting some clients trade bitcoin futures after having a conservative approach to the cryptocurrency sector. According to a report by CoinDesk citing people with knowledge of the matter who wished to remain anonymous, the bank’s move comes...
MarketsCoinDesk

Ethereum Co-Founder Anthony Di Iorio to Sell Decentral and Cut Major Ties to Cryptocurrency

He will be funding the entity from his own holdings, which he declined to disclose, and money he earns from the sale of Decentral, which he valued at “a few hundred million dollars.” He has already spoken with potential suitors and anticipates selling Decentral for fiat currency or a stake in another business rather than crypto. In 2018 when ether‘s price was less than half its current level, Forbes said Di Iorio was worth as much as $1 billion.
New York City, NYPosted by
Coinspeaker

SoftBank to Invest $75 Million in Crypto Exchange Bullish

SoftBank has made enormous investments into the crypto space recently. For example, it has invested $200 million in a Brazilian company Mercado Brazil. SB Northstar, an investment unit of Japanese corporation SoftBank, has agreed to invest $75 million in Block.one’s cryptocurrency exchange, Bullish. The filing done with the SEC on July 9, 2021, showed that SoftBank will buy $7.5 million units of shares at $10 each.
Marketsinvesting.com

Circle IPO further legitimizes crypto before regulators, outsiders

Circle’s merger with Concord Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, values Circle at $4.5 billion, and the combined entity is expected to debut on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CRCL before the end of the year. The merger/offering was generally applauded within the crypto...
Marketsbeincrypto.com

Bank of America Permits Selected Clients to Trade BTC Futures

The Bank of America (BoA), the United States’ second-largest bank, has given a green light on trading bitcoin (BTC) futures for some of its clients. A step in the crypto’s favor, given the bank’s otherwise conservative attitudes towards the space. According to reports, the institution made its decision on account...
Marketszycrypto.com

Bank Of America To Roll Out Bitcoin Futures Trading To Wall Street Investors

For many years, the idea that a traditional financial institution could venture into the bitcoin space was considered laughable. Recently, however, we have witnessed immense interest in crypto from banks. Bank of America, the second-biggest bank in the U.S. by assets, is wading deeper into the $598.23 billion bitcoin market,...
MarketsForbes

How To Profit From Bitcoin Funds

Price discrepancies crop up on cryptocurrency trusts. It pays to understand them. Bitcoins worth $2.5 billion are lying on the sidewalk. Who’s going to pick them up?. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, the granddaddy of crypto funds, owns 654,600 coins, worth $20.7 billion. But shares of the trust are trading at a combined value of $18.1 billion, a 12.3% discount.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Stevanato Group Celebrates Initial Public Offering And First Day Of Public Trading On New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (the "Company") today celebrates its debut on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "STVN." Founded by Giovanni Stevanato in 1949, the Company is a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. "It...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Cryptocurrency firm Bullish to go public in $9 billion SPAC deal

(Reuters) - Cryptocurrency company Bullish announced on Friday it had agreed to go public on the New York Stock Exchange through a merger with Far Peak Acquisition, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), in a $9 billion deal. Bullish, a unit of blockchain software company Block.one, plans to launch a...
CurrenciesCoinTelegraph

Big bullish pattern on US dollar index chart puts Bitcoin at risk of losing $30K

Dollar traders have kept a close eye on a potentially bullish "inverse head-and-shoulders" pattern building in the U.S. dollar index (DXY) chart. Meanwhile, the smell of a stronger greenback is weakening Bitcoin's (BTC) upside case, especially as the flagship cryptocurrency struggles to break out of its current $30,000-35,000 trading range.
Marketsnewsbrig.com

Crypto investors like Terraform Labs so much, they’re committing $150 million to its ‘ecosystem’ – News Brig

Often, these technologies are seen as so promising that investors are willing to fund not only the blockchains but an ecosystem of products and projects that are built on their blockchain networks. On Wednesday, for example, Phantom, a digital wallet that resides on the Solana blockchain network, announced $9 million in Series A funding led by Andreessen Horowitz (which in June also splashed out a lot of money for Solana’s digital tokens).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Financial Comparison: Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) versus Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) and Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations. Risk & Volatility. Cboe Global Markets has a beta...
Businesstctmagazine.com

Fathom to go public on New York Stock Exchange through SPAC merger

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation has announced it will list on the New York Stock Exchange subsequent to a business combination with special purpose acquisition company Altimar Acquisition Corp. The advanced manufacturing firm expects to list on the New York Exchange in the fourth quarter of 2021 under the ticker symbol...
Stockscryptonews.com

Softbank Invests In Bullish, BofA & BTC Futures, Yellen & Stablecoins + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. SB Northstar, a unit of SoftBank Group, agreed to invest USD 75m in Bullish, the sponsor of a not-yet-operational crypto exchange, Bloomberg reported, citing documents filed July 9 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. It will also buy 3 million warrants to purchase shares of Far Peak, the SPAC taking Bullish public in a move that could value the combined entity at about USD 9bn, it added. As reported, SoftBank just recently invested USD 200m in 2TM Group, the parent company of Mercado Bitcoin, a Latin America-focused crypto exchange.
MarketsCoinDesk

Terra Attracts $150M for DeFi Ecosystem Fund

Terra, which is a Tendermint-based blockchain, deploys a suite of stablecoins based on its dollar-pegged TerraUSD (UST). Terra uses an algorithm to maintain a steady value for UST and its derivatives, incentivizing traders to purchase excess supplies of UST if there’s a drop in value in exchange for Terra’s native governance token LUNA.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $343,000 in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. Several...

Comments / 0

Community Policy