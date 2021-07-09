Cancel
Clay County, IA

Clay County Fairgoers Can Save on Pre-Fair Deals

By KILR FM 95.9
kilrradio.com
 9 days ago

(Spencer)--Fairgoers have the opportunity to save big through several pre-Fair deals as they make plans to attend the Clay County Fair September 11-19. Advance adult gate admission tickets are available for $7, saving attendees $3 before the gates open on Sept. 11th. Tickets can be purchased online at midwestix.com, at the Events Center Box Office, by phone at 515-244-2771, or at 80 different locations throughout northwest Iowa and southern Minnesota.

