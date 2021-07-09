Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Diving Deep: Shahad Ameen on the Feminist Folkore of Her Directorial Debut, Scales

By Black Writers Week
Roger Ebert
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the dystopian world of “Scales,” a woman’s body is not her own. Instead, it is merely a sacrificial vessel to serve the purposes of the village’s male leaders. Here, it is tradition that every family must sacrifice a daughter to the sea maidens, mermaid-like creatures, so they can continue fishing. However, these men are not just catching any fish; they are hunting the very sea maidens they worship. Caught in this vicious cycle is Hayat (Basima Hajjar) whose father saved her from being sacrificed. As a result, she is shunned by her village and her body is never her own. Instead, she is seen merely as a walking curse rather than a human being. As scales begin to appear on her feet, Hayat begins a journey to understand who she really is and how she can finally reclaim her bodily autonomy.

www.rogerebert.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feminist#Diving#Arabic#Rogerebert Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesimdb.com

‘Scales’ Review: A Visually Compelling Feminist Parable Featuring Mermaids

The position of Saudi women as second-class citizens receives a potent metaphoric visualization in Saudi helmer-writer Shahad Ameen’s parable-like debut drama, “Scales.” Revealing more through imagery than dialogue, the tale unfolds on a barren island where tradition dictates that each family sacrifice a daughter to the sea maidens to ensure the local fishermen a good catch. , with the taut first third particularly strong. But the narrative’s momentum and clarity dissipate in the middle and final sections even as the visuals continue to impress. Still, the boldly inventive “Scales” marks Ameen as a talent to watch.
MoviesRegister Citizen

Antoneta Kusijanović Dives Deep With Directors' Fortnight Debut 'Murina'

When she was growing up in Croatia, Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović would often spend summers with her grandparents on an island in the Adriatic Sea, an experience “that really informed my childhood,” she says. Years later, as she was pursuing a Master’s degree in film at Columbia University, a simple image came to her: the deep blue of the sea thrust against a summer sky. It would form the backdrop for the island-set “Into the Blue,” a short film that earned Kusijanović a nomination for a Student Academy Award.
MoviesPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Scales’ review: Feminist horror tale delivers the message but forgets the story

Scales was selected as the Saudi Arabian entry for this year’s Academy Awards. Though the film was not nominated, it is still one of the most critically lauded films of the past year. Hayat is a young girl who lives in a fishing village with a dark tradition. Every family must give one daughter to the sea creature that inhabits their waters. When Hyatt’s father refuses to participate, she is considered a curse by the villagers who urge her to sacrifice herself.
MoviesHarvard Crimson

From Cannes: Deep Dives into Control and Restlessness in ‘Murina’

Gracia Filipovic and Leon Lucev in Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic's "Murina." By Courtesy of La Quinzaine des Réalisateurs. In “Murina,” directed by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic, the unpredictable waters of the Adriatic Sea reflect both the tranquility and turmoil of adolescence. Kusijanovic’s first feature film, it premiered on July 10 at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival and was largely inspired by Kusijanovic’s 2017 short film, “Into the Blue” (which was well-received in the international film festival circuit).
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Joe Lo Truglio to make feature directorial debut with horror Outpost

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Joe Lo Truglio is set to make his feature directorial debut with Outpost, a horror which he describes as a “nightmare on a mountain, about a woman fighting demons – and the demons are winning.”. “It seemed like the perfect time to pivot and do something I’ve...
MoviesRoger Ebert

Gunpowder Milkshake

Part action thriller, part mother-daughter drama, director Navot Papushado’s “Gunpowder Milkshake” sticks to notes both familiar and occasionally entertaining. He creates a world that’s so strange, in both a visually striking sense and one that doesn't always work, that even when a performance sputters out or a line of dialogue rings false, it doesn’t tank the movie. However, that level of spectacle through eye-catching production design and visual style means that sometimes the movie’s vivid colors and bullets outshine the star-studded cast. It seems impossible, considering the murderer’s row of action movie icons, but here it is and there they are, somehow flat and relatively uninteresting. What Papushado and Ehud Lavski’s script lacks, no amount of charisma is able to make up. Instead, the director puts on quite a show with cinematographer Michael Seresin, soaking his movie’s penchant for violence in lurid tones, color-coordinating sets, and lighting to pop off the screen as vividly as possible. The movie’s fight scenes, while choreographically speaking don’t always work for me, are set in some impressive settings, like a neon lit bowling alley (specifically in bisexual lighting, if you’re savvy, but it’s really more a battle of sexes than anything relating to sexuality) or a creatively themed children’s section at a library. These set pieces may not make up entirely for the movie’s duller moments, but they certainly help make the bloated runtime pass fast enough.
MoviesRoger Ebert

Cannes 2021 Video #4: After Yang, The Worst Person in the World, Jane by Charlotte, Everything Went Fine, Benedetta

RogerEbert.com publisher Chaz Ebert's fourth video dispatch from the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, directed and edited by Scott Dummler of Mint Media Works, features the second part of her chat with Canadian critic Jason Gorber about this year's selections. This section of their conversation covers Kogonada’s “After Yang,” Joachim Trier’s “The Worst Person in the World,” Charlotte Gainsbourg’s “Jane by Charlotte,” François Ozon’s “Everything Went Fine” and Paul Verhoeven’s “Benedetta.” Also contained in the footage embedded below is Chaz's interaction with Ozon at his press conference ...
Moviesheyuguys.com

Antonia Campbell-Hughes on Black Medicine, her directorial debut – and wanting to one day return to comedy

Antonia Campbell-Hughes is an actress who always makes fascinating choices, and often takes her, and the viewer, down dark paths into the shadows of society. Her latest is no different, as she plays A black-market medic in Colum Eastwood’s Black Medicine, and to mark its digital release this week, we had the pleasure of speaking to the actress, talking not only of this project but also her upcoming directorial debut It Is In All of Us, and the strength of collaborator Cosmo Jarvis. She also talks about one returning to comedy, which is of course where we first became aware of her talents, starring alongside Jack Dee in Lead Balloon.
Hancock, NHledgertranscript.com

Hancock native’s directorial debut now streaming on Netflix

Christine Luby found her fast passion growing up in Hancock, doing modern dance with the Northern Lights dance company in Antrim. Quickly after, she discovered her true passion – film. “Growing up in Hancock was a really magical experience that influenced my world view,” Luby said, even though New Hampshire...
MoviesVanity Fair

Julia Ducournau’s Wild Body-Horror Film Titane Wins Top Prize at Cannes

Julia Ducournau won the prestigious Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, a remarkable achievement considering it is only her second feature. As with her debut, Raw, her latest film is classified as a “body-horror” movie in which a victim of a vehicular accident has a sexual relationship with an automobile. The Paris-born Ducournau is the second woman director to win the festival’s top prize, following Jane Campion in 1993 for The Piano. Actors Adèle Exarchopoulos and Léa Seydoux were also co-awarded the Palme with their director Abdellatif Kechiche for the film Blue is the Warmest Color in 2013. (Cannes is allowed to make up rules on the fly like that, and that’s why Cannes is the greatest.)
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter Critics Pick 20 Cannes Film Festival Favorites

Jonas Carpignano completes his trilogy about a Calabrian town where African refugees, the Romani community and mafia exist side by side, for the first time focusing on a young female protagonist: a teen girl (Swamy Rotolo) absorbing shocking discoveries about her adored father. The result (winner of the top prize in Directors’ Fortnight) is a film of haunting intimacy. — DAVID ROONEY.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Settlers (2021)

Written and Directed by Wyatt Rockefeller. Starring Brooklynn Prince, Nell Tiger Free, Sofia Boutella, Ismael Cruz Córdova, and Jonny Lee Miller. Mankind’s earliest settlers on the Martian frontier do what they must to survive the cosmic elements and each other. First-time feature-length writer and director Wyatt Rockefeller has a confidently...
Houston, TXhoustoniamag.com

Brenda Peynado's New, Genre-Bending The Rock Eaters Collection Aims for a Punch

Brenda Peynado likes writing short stories because you can hit the gas and not let up. Her debut collection, The Rock Eaters, hits an expansive range, skimming from science fiction to horror and all the way to magical realism and back again. There are guardian angels protecting their charges during a school shooting, a story set during the aftermath of an alien invasion, and an entire nation where body parts start to go missing. Each one bends the confines of genre, while dipping into race, politics, immigration, and what it means to find connection across boundaries.
MoviesCollider

Julio Torres to Make Directorial Debut With A24 Film Starring Tilda Swinton

The Hollywood Reporter has announced that Los Espookys star and Saturday Night Live writer Julio Torres is making his directorial film debut with a new project at A24, in which he will also write and star alongside Tilda Swinton. Emma Stone and Dave McCary will produce the film through their production studio Fruit Tree Shingle.
Posted by
TheWrap

The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach to Make Directorial Debut With Dr John Documentary

Dan Auerbach, one half of the rock duo The Black Keys, will make his directorial debut on a documentary film about blues icon Dr. John. The untitled documentary feature comes from RadicalMedia, which just executive produced Questlove’s directorial debut “Summer of Soul” in Hulu. And Auerbach’s film will follow the life of Mac Rebennack, known by his stage name Dr. John, a.k.a. The Night Tripper.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Deauville American Film Fest to Reteam With Cannes and Launch French Films Strand (EXCLUSIVE)

The Deauville American Film Festival is set to reteam with Cannes to showcase five movies that have played on the Croisette during its next edition and will launch a mini-strand dedicated to anticipated French movies. Cannes joined forces with Deauville last year following the cancellation of its physical edition due to the pandemic. The partnership allowed Deauville to host world premieres for nine movies that were part of the Cannes 2020 official selection, including Maiwenn’s “DNA” and Marie-Castille Mention-Schaar’s “A Good Man.” The initiative was a big success for Deauville, and it also worked well for local distributors who were able to...
MoviesTVOvermind

The Trailer for “Memoria” Has Tilda Swinton Being Tormented

The Cannes Film Festival is definitely hosting a few odd movies this year, and it would appear that Memoria is joining the list since Tilda Swinton’s slightly muted performance in this trailer is already enough to give some people the sense that something just isn’t right. From the images we see in the trailer, Swinton’s character will have something to do in the jungles of Colombia, she’ll have something to do with archaeological finds, and the bang she hears and can’t fully describe to a sound technician is going to have a lot to do with it. But what will connect everything is as of yet unknown, though there is the feeling that some big reveal will be coming to the audience, or will be insinuated at the very least. Right now there’s not a lot to go on when it comes to this movie, but it’s already bound to get a lot of attention since it does look like the type of movie that has drawn the attention of people lately. Whether it will be a big hit or not is hard to say.
Beauty & FashionVogue

Little Simz Takes Us On A Deep Dive Into Her Most Personal, Painful Album Yet

“I wanted to turn it inward a lot more,” says Little Simz, about her upcoming 19-track album, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert. Although to begin with, she had no set vision of what she would create, the title came to her early on. “I started asking myself questions like, ‘How do I describe myself?’ and it’s like, yeah, definitely an introvert.” Although common, in the music industry it sticks out, because “you’re kind of expected to have this extroverted persona, because you’re on stage or you’re in front of a camera,” she tells Vogue.

Comments / 0

Community Policy