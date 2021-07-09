Diving Deep: Shahad Ameen on the Feminist Folkore of Her Directorial Debut, Scales
In the dystopian world of "Scales," a woman's body is not her own. Instead, it is merely a sacrificial vessel to serve the purposes of the village's male leaders. Here, it is tradition that every family must sacrifice a daughter to the sea maidens, mermaid-like creatures, so they can continue fishing. However, these men are not just catching any fish; they are hunting the very sea maidens they worship. Caught in this vicious cycle is Hayat (Basima Hajjar) whose father saved her from being sacrificed. As a result, she is shunned by her village and her body is never her own. Instead, she is seen merely as a walking curse rather than a human being. As scales begin to appear on her feet, Hayat begins a journey to understand who she really is and how she can finally reclaim her bodily autonomy.
