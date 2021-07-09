Cancel
Heavy rain possible this weekend

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Crh1o_0asBovIX00

MID-SOUTH — Heavy rain, lightning, flooding, and gusty winds are on the way this weekend.

A cold front will be approaching from the northwest but should stall out before making its way into the Mid-South. Sunday has the highest chance to see heavy rain.

The stalled front will be a focal point for showers and thunderstorms to develop.

Ample moisture moving in from the Gulf and a low-moving front will bring widespread rain, beginning late Saturday into Sunday morning.

Rain will continue in the evening, moving east to west.

Highs will be noticeably cooler, topping out in the low to mid-80s due to cloud cover and rain.

Flooding will be the biggest threat.

Do not attempt to cross a flooded roadway. Remember: turn around, don’t drown!

Some thunderstorms could turn strong, with gusty winds posing the greatest threat.

