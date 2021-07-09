Man suspected of setting fire to chicken coop in Lancaster remains at large

A man who authorities say set fire to his family’s chicken coop in Lancaster is at large Friday morning.

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster station were called at 11:30 pm. Thursday to the 43000 block of 55th Street East to find the coop on fire, said Lt. Ethan Marquez.

Los Angeles County firefighters arrived on scene and extinguished the fire, Marquez said.

The suspect fled the scene when he saw the deputies arrive, Marquez said. He confirmed that several birds died in the fire.

“Our deputies looked for him but could not locate him. We think there are some mental health issues involved here,“ Marquez said.

Marquez could not confirm that the man also attempted to set his residence on fire.