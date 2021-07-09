Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Temecula, CA

Ruptured gas line behind Temecula Walmart forces brief evacuation

By City News Service (CNS)
Valley News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEMECULA (CNS) - A ruptured gas line forced an hourlong evacuation of a Walmart Supercenter store in Temecula Thursday morning. The leak was reported at 10:11 a.m. July 9, behind the store, which is located at 32225 Temecula Parkway, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Southern California Gas Co. crews had the leak patched about an hour after the initial report, and the evacuation order was lifted, fire officials said. No injuries were reported, and there was no immediate word on how the leak began.

myvalleynews.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Riverside County, CA
Government
Temecula, CA
Government
State
California State
Temecula, CA
Business
Riverside County, CA
Business
Temecula, CA
Crime & Safety
Riverside County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Business
City
Temecula, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walmart Supercenter#Temecula Walmart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Walmart
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Reuters journalist killed covering clash between Afghan forces, Taliban

SPIN BOLDAK, Afghanistan, July 16 (Reuters) - Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, an Afghan commander said. Afghan special forces had been fighting to retake the main market area of Spin...

Comments / 2

Community Policy