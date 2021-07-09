Ruptured gas line behind Temecula Walmart forces brief evacuation

TEMECULA (CNS) - A ruptured gas line forced an hourlong evacuation of a Walmart Supercenter store in Temecula Thursday morning. The leak was reported at 10:11 a.m. July 9, behind the store, which is located at 32225 Temecula Parkway, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Southern California Gas Co. crews had the leak patched about an hour after the initial report, and the evacuation order was lifted, fire officials said. No injuries were reported, and there was no immediate word on how the leak began.