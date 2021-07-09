Busted Cryptominers Might Have Mined on 3,800 PS4 Consoles

Ever since the cryptocurrency mining craze started to boom again last Summer, there have been literally masses of new industrial-scale operations popping up all over the world. Given the high cost of electricity in most countries, however, a lot of them, in order to turn a bigger profit, have relied on the practice of stealing electricity to power their factories. A factor that usually leads to them eventually coming under the interest of the electric company and the police. – Following a raid at such an operation in Ukraine, however, rather than finding masses of ASIC miners or graphics card benches, they found something more than a little unusual. Namely, around 3,800 PS4 consoles all grinding away at generating cryptocurrency!