Busted Cryptominers Might Have Mined on 3,800 PS4 Consoles

By Zhiye Liu
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 8 days ago
The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) on Thursday reported that Ukrainian law enforcement has pulled the plug on a clandestine cryptocurrency mining farm in the city of Vinnytsia. The perpetrators had set up camp in an old warehouse and stealthily tapped into the city's power grid to mine cryptocurrency. Most interestingly, the miners were caught with a shocking number of Playstation 4's. And pretty much everything else, too.

