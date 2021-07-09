Fun and games at Richmond Free Fair

View more in
Richmond, KS
Grant County, IN|Marion Chronicle-Tribune
Free fun begins at Matter Park
Matter Park is being transformed into a dream land for children every Tuesday, where kids’ imaginations can run wild as they create, explore and learn in a group setting. The free program put on by Wonderspace will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the month of July, and kids will be treated to arts and crafts, singalongs, storytelling and interactive exhibits that let them build, play and make their own music. One of the exhibits – a set of blue building blocks where children can create whatever they can dream up – is well known to many around Grant County, but the program features a new exhibit – called Clink & Tink – that lets kids pick up mallets and make music and sounds.
Helena, MT|KHQ Right Now
2021 Family Fun Fest returns with free kids' BINGO game
HELENA, Mont. - The Family Fun Fest, Helena's premier health and wellness event for kids, returns this August. According to a release, the event will feature a free, month-long game of community-wide BINGO from Aug. 1-30. You can register for the event by visiting their website HERE. Registration is encouraged...
Wyandotte County, KS|wyandottedaily.com
Fun at the fair
Update: Thursday, because of rain, the fair will be closed. It will open again at 5 p.m. Friday. Thursday will be Latino night at the Wyandotte County Fair, 13700 Polfer Road. The fair will open at 5 p.m. and close at 11 p.m. The carnival will open at 6 p.m....
Clinton County, OH|wnewsj.com
Fun all-around at the fair
Kids got to play games, do crafts, enjoy food, and kids even show “kids” (goats) at the Clinton County Fair this week. For many more photos, see inside today’s News Journal.
New Richmond, WI|River Falls Journal
PHOTOS: New Richmond Fun Fest parade lives up to its name
New Richmond celebrate Fun Fest July 9-11 after having to cancel the 2020 celebration. The parade was a highlight.
Yoga|hotradiomaine.com
L.L.Bean Is Providing FREE Fun This Summer
This summer is all about getting outside, exploring and checking things off your bucket list. That’s why L.L.Bean launched, Summer Across Maine. There’s something for everyone–across the state!. From now through September 5th, enjoy free yoga and spin classes, mountain biking, guided hikes, disc golf and kayaking. It’s the perfect...
Lubbock, TX|everythinglubbock.com
Exceptional Family Fun Day offering free food and fun for everyone
LUBBOCK, Texas – Exceptional Emergency Center would like to invite you & your family to our FAMILY FUN DAY on Saturday, July 24th from 12 PM – 4 PM! They will have free Mai Thai Kitchen for the first 100 attendants and free Kona Ice Sno-Cones from 12PM – 3 PM. Throughout the event, we will have face painting, live music by Lindsey Lane, and much more! It will be an exceptional time for you & your family. We hope to see you all there!
Steuben County, IN|Evening Star
Have fun, safe, respectful fairs
Noble and LaGrange counties are off and running this week and Steuben County's fair is coming up next week. After a pile of cancellations last year — 4-H shows still went on but most of the fair was dropped in 2020 — we're sure people are looking forward to getting back out to the fairgrounds for some annual fun.
Roseville, CA|rosevilletoday.com
Roseville Weekend: Free and Fun Events
Roseville, CA- The weekend is here and the weather looks perfectly summery. Sunny with daytime highs in the upper 90’s and low’s in the 60’s are forecast for Roseville and South Placer. If you’re heading up the hill toward Lake Tahoe, expect high temps in the upper 70’s. Some terrific...
Buena Vista County, IA|Storm Lake Times
BV Fair has fun for the whole family
Mobile Axe Throwing is coming to the Buena Vista County Fair for the very first time. This business is based out of Northbrook, Ill., which is 25 minutes north of Chicago. Never thrown an axe before? An “Axe Master” will go over safety and technique and then the throwing begins.
Monmouth County, NJ|ahherald.com
Monmouth County Fair Offers Family Fun
FREEHOLD – Looking for some fun the whole family can enjoy? Head to the Monmouth County Fair! Held Wednesday-Sunday, July 21-25, at East Freehold Showgrounds, 1500 Kozloski Road, Freehold, this event features rides, opening night fireworks (weather permitting), live musical entertainment, Home and Garden Competitions, 4-H exhibits, and much more. Highlights of this year’s event include Hell on Wheels BMX Stunt Show, The Motorcycle Madness Thrill Show, and Ready GO Dog Show.
Richmond, VA|NBC12
Richmond offers free vaccines and physicals for students
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD) are partnering with Richmond Public Schools (RPS) to offer vaccinations and physicals to students to prepare for their return to school this fall. Elementary students will be offered free physicals and vaccinations which are required by the state on July...
Casper, WY|oilcity.news
Fun at the fair: day two schedule of events
CASPER, Wyo. — Today the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo is busy with events all over town. With events going on from 8:00 a.m. to midnight. There is art downtown, fun and games at the fairgrounds, and monster tucks. Here is the schedule of events for today. 8:00 a.m. Side...
Ohio County, WV|Intelligencer
St. Michael Parish School ‘Fun Fair’ Is A Slam Dunk
Jen Carter, first grade teacher at St. Michael Parish School in Woodsdale, awaits the throw from a student that will send her into the dunk tank. The school hosted a “Fun Fair” fundraiser Thursday in its parking lot. The school’s annual fundraising activities were put on hold in 2020, and the new “Fun Fair” was organized to restart the tradition. Food, music, fun and games were on tap. (Photo by Joselyn King)
Flower Mound, TX|flower-mound.com
Fun & Games: Cash Bingo
Please check-in by 1:15 p.m. No cards will be sold after 1:30 p.m. Money will be divided among bingo winners. 3 card minimum. Prizes will not exceed $10.
Wilmington, OH|wnewsj.com
Food’s more fun at the fair
WILMINGTON — The 2021 Clinton County Fair’s fun food vendors have been shining up their booths, they’ve tested their grills and fryers, and they’re ready to fire up your taste buds as the fair begins Saturday in Wilmington. Activities get underway Saturday with the Senior Fair’s Antique Tractor Pull/Garden Tractor...
Religion|merrillfotonews.com
Free Family Fun Day at the gazebo
On Sunday, July 25, Downtown Mission Church (DMC) will host a day of food, music, and children’s activities, and the public is invited to attend. “Last summer was difficult for our community with many large group gatherings being canceled due to COVID,” said Justin Novitski, pastor of DMC. “We wanted to take an opportunity to redeem the time this summer and offer something everyone could enjoy.”
Oregon State|Posted byWoodburn Independent
Fun times at the fair returns to Marion County
The Marion County Fair kicked off Friday morning and it runs through the weekendDid you know that pigs can't sweat? That is one of 19 factual tidbits posted around the Oregon State Fairgrounds this weekend as part of the Marion County Fair. The fair kicked off Friday morning and continues through Sunday, July 11. The posted facts were part of an agricultural game throughout the fairgrounds. Fairgoers can pickup a game slip at the fair information booth, write down five facts learned through their visit and then return the slip to enter a drawing. It's one of the fun...
