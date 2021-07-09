Fun and games at Richmond Free Fair

Matter Park is being transformed into a dream land for children every Tuesday, where kids’ imaginations can run wild as they create, explore and learn in a group setting. The free program put on by Wonderspace will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the month of July, and kids will be treated to arts and crafts, singalongs, storytelling and interactive exhibits that let them build, play and make their own music. One of the exhibits – a set of blue building blocks where children can create whatever they can dream up – is well known to many around Grant County, but the program features a new exhibit – called Clink & Tink – that lets kids pick up mallets and make music and sounds.