Wellington Paranormal: The Second What We Do in the Shadows Spinoff Doesn't Suck
Back in 2014, we were introduced to an eccentric group of vampires cohabitating in Wellington, New Zealand. Since then, Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi’s cult classic mockumentary What We Do in the Shadows has successfully spawned two spinoff series: the first, of the same name, premiered in the U.S. on FX in 2019 and took place on Long Island; now Wellington Paranormal, set and previously released in the creators’ home of New Zealand, is finally arriving in the States later this month. Fleshing out the rest of Wellington’s supernatural scene, Wellington Paranormal is a subtle, fun, and occasionally fairly gross addition to the What We Do in the Shadows world.www.pastemagazine.com
