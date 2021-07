Real Madrid may go all out for Kylian Mbappe in the summer transfer window amid talks that he has officially announced to Paris Saint-Germain that he wishes to leave. The Frenchman is currently holidaying with Karim Benzema in Greece as well, and a lot has been made of his relationship with the Madrid vice-captain. Having said that, PSG may prefer to get rid of him this summer as opposed to waiting for next year when the player could walk out for free.