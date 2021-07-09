‘Active shooter’ near Plymouth, Massachusetts, opens fire, goes on the run, wearing fatigues

Massachusetts police have arrested a man who allegedly fired shots in a transportation facility on Friday before fleeing into the woods.

The Middleborough Police Department said in a statement that the unidentified suspect fired four to five shots inside a Massachusetts Department of Transportation public works depot. No injures were reported.

WBZ-TV reported that the suspect was arrested, but additional details regarding his capture have not been provided.

Before his arrest, police said the suspect — who was wearing fatigues — fled on foot into a wooded area near Route 28, according to WCVB. Sources told WBZ-TV that the shooter was seen wielding a silver handgun.

Police had instructed residents to shelter in place as they searched for the armed suspect.

This story is developing.

[Featured image: WBZ-TV video screegrab]