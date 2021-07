Bullet fired through Brooklyn window hits woman in the face Luiz C. Ribeiro/for New York Daily News

A 32-year-old woman was shot in the face early Friday in her Brooklyn apartment, police said.

According to police, a bullet pierced the window on Belmont Ave. near Shepherd Ave. in East New York at 7:15 a.m. The woman was struck in the chin and rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where she is in stable condition.

The shooting followed an argument the victim had with her 24-year-old boyfriend, police said.