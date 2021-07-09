Schumer announces opposition to ‘bonkers’ plan for fossil fuel plant in Astoria

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) in Astoria, Queens, opposing an overhaul of the NRG plant. Tim Balk/New York Daily News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer joined local Queens politicians and activists on Friday in calling on the state to pull the plug on a plan to build a fossil fuel-driven power plant just off Astoria’s waterfront on 20th Avenue, warning it could cause “huge health problems” and jeopardize New York’s long-term climate goals.

The plan, pushed by Texas-based energy giant NRG, is coming up for a public comment period this month, and Schumer, the Senate’s top Democrat, said he will use “all the muscle that I can” to block the “dastardly” proposal.

“We do not need and cannot afford — with the existential threat to our planet — any more coal, oil or gas being burnt and sending poisonous carbon into our atmosphere. We cannot have any of it,” Schumer said at a press conference near the site of the proposed development.

The politically powerful Schumer said he has “helped a lot of people in Albany” over the years, signaling he plans to heavily lobby Gov. Cuomo’s administration to put the kibosh on the natural gas plant.

The State Department of Environmental Conservation has been reviewing NRG’s proposal for months, and is expected to make a final decision on whether it can move forward after the public comment period ends Aug. 29.

NRG insists that its plan — which calls for replacing an oil-burning turbine on the site with a natural gas plant — would not mess up New York’s intention to allocate 100% of its electricity from carbon-free sources by 2040 because the company aims to eventually turn it into a hydrogen power operation.

But critics have cast doubt over NRG’s explanation, noting that hydrogen is not yet a commercially available energy source.

Democratic State Sen. Michael Gianaris, who represents Astoria and spoke at Friday’s press conference, said there’s no place in New York for new investments in natural gas, which causes fossil fuel emissions contributing to climate change.

“Who the hell thinks it’s a good idea to build a fossil fuel plant in today’s day and age?” Gianaris said. “It is absolutely bonkers.”

Also in attendance was City Council candidate Tiffany Caban as well as a coalition of activists that included members from the Democratic Socialists of America. The advocates at one point erupted in a chant of “unplug this plant!”

Dave Schrader, a spokesman for NRG, pushed back, claiming the New York pols are offering a “false choice between renewables and natural gas.”

“New York needs both,” Schrader said. " Simply put, no combination of renewable technologies available today can, by themselves, reliably power Queens, let alone New York City.”

In Schrader’s telling, NRG’s $350 million plan will also create hundreds of jobs and help lower New York’s greenhouse gas output in the long run.

“It actually results in large reductions in statewide greenhouse gas emissions — the equivalent of taking more than 94,000 cars off the road each year,” he said.

Schumer is not the first member of Congress to call on Gov. Cuomo’s administration to reject NRG’s proposal.

Nine members of New York’s Democratic House delegation, led by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, issued a letter to Cuomo and the State Department of Environmental Conservation in March noting that a gas-fired plant would “degrade air quality” in Astoria, where asthma is already disproportionately common among residents.

NRG’s push for the plant comes as Schumer and other Democrats in Congress are forging ahead with plans to pass a series of sweeping infrastructure bills that would invest heavily in green energy and the fight against climate change.

Schumer told his caucus in a letter Friday that he intends to put at least one of the bills up for a vote this summer.

“We need to invest in infrastructure,” Schumer said in Astoria, “but it’s got to be clean infrastructure.”