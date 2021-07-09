Cancel
Genesee County, NY

Genesee County man arrested for alleged possession of pipe bomb

By Paul Ross
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
 8 days ago
The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says a Byron man has been arrested for allegedly possessing a pipe bomb.

According to officials, deputies found that 49-year-old Donald Read allegedly possessed a pipe bomb and a knife with metal knuckles on the handle, and a separate set of metal knuckles during an investigation on Tuesday.

Read was charged with criminal possession of an explosive weapon in the third degree and two counts of a criminal weapon in the third degree for a previous conviction.

Read is scheduled to appear in Byron Town Court on Monday.

