‘The Haunting Of Hill House’ Is Coming To Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights

Debuting just in time for Halloween back in 2018, The Haunting of Hill House quickly earned itself a passionate following on Netflix, resulting in the expected follow-up season The Haunting of Bly Manor, but star of both seasons Carla Gugino confirmed that, while there aren't seemingly aren't any plans for a new season, she knows that series creator Mike Flanagan has plenty of great ideas up his sleeve with other projects. Given that Flanagan currently has multiple series in development at Netflix, it's possible that those endeavors could be even more fulfilling to horror fans than a Season 3 of The Haunting. Gugino can currently be seen in Netflix's Gunpowder Milkshake.