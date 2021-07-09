‘The Haunting Of Hill House’ Is Coming To Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights
Universal Studios is making “The Haunting of Hill House” part of their Halloween Horror Nights this year. Remember back in 2018 when we were all glued to Netflix’s super scary series The Haunting of Hill House? I’m still not over episode five but I’ll have to put a pin in working through that because now I need to devote all my energy to freaking out over Universal Studio’s announcement that they’ll feature a Hill House maze as part of their Halloween Horror Nights. Are you all ready to scare the living crap out of yourselves? Let’s go.www.scarymommy.com
