A statement former Assemblyman Brian Kolb made to police following his arrest on New Year’s Eve 2019 for DWI was suppressed Thursday by a Victor Town Court judge. The statement was one Kolb made following his arrest but before he was read his Miranda rights. 13 WHAM reports attornies for both sides also argued Thursday over whether or not a deputy that responded to the accident scene took notes. No ruling was made and we still don’t know if or when the case will move to trial.