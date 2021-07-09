Cancel
Broussard, LA

New RV Park in Broussard set to open soon

By KATC News
KATC News
 8 days ago
A new RV Park in Broussard will be opening in July.

Parkside RV Park, which was started in August 2020 is set to open on July 16, 2021.

Located at 651 St. Nazaire Road, the park will feature 54 full-service spots for all RV types. Billeaud Cos. created the development which is situated adjacent to the Broussard Sports Complex and St. Julien Park.

Officials say the park is opening with a special introductory rate of $45 a night, and amenities include electricity, sewer and water hookups, high-speed wifi and a bathouse.

Campers will also take advantage of St. Julien Park and the Broussard Sports Complex.

During the groundbreaking for the park last year, CEO of Billeaud Cos Steven Hebert said the space will be usable for visitors attending sporting events at the nearby park or those who are in town for other events. He expects the RV park to bring in more participants and customers from out of town to the sports complex and help the local economy. In the announcement on the completed RV Park, Hebert echoed those thoughts.

“We envision Parkside as a restful stop for travelers, explorers and sports teams,” said Hebert. “Our tree-lined setting is ideal for families and groups, whether they’re in town for a ballgame or just a weekend outdoors.”

Parkside is taking reservations now via its website at parksidervpark.com and can accommodate fifth-wheels, motorhomes, popups, travel trailers, truck campers and camper vans.

“This a is an exciting new venture for Billeaud Cos.,” adds Hebert. “We’ve been helping to build South Louisiana for more than 100 years and look forward to entering the camping industry.”

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

