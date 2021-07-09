Dwyane Wade Supports Miami After Condo Collapse: "First Responders Are the Real MVPs"

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are making hearts melt across the internet thanks to their recent Instagrams. Earlier this week, the 48-year-old Bring It On actress posted the world's cutest snapshots of herself with her hubby on Instagram. In the pictures, Gabrielle is all smiles sitting on steps with the 39-year-old former NBA star as they watch their 2-year-old daughter, Kaavia James, who is off camera, "be fearless and live her best life." What's more, Gabrielle set her location for the pictures as "Pure Joy."