Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Dwyane Wade Supports Miami After Condo Collapse: "First Responders Are the Real MVPs"

By Grayson Gilcrease
Posted by 
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After moving from Miami to Los Angeles back in 2019, Dwyane Wade is back to show support for his community when they need it most. On July 8, the former Miami Heat player paid his respects at the memorial site for the Champlain Towers South condo collapse in Southside, FL. "#SurfSideStrong . . . Today was about Uplifting, Praising and Showing up," the 39-year-old captioned a series of black and white photos. "Our first responders are the real MVPs." The 12-story condo complex partially collapsed on June 24, leaving 78 residents dead and another 62 missing.

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 1

POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwyane Wade
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Condo#Instagram A#The Miami Dolphins#The Miami Marlins#The Miami Heat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Celebrities Can’t Deal With Gabrielle Union’s New PDA Instagrams With Husband Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are making hearts melt across the internet thanks to their recent Instagrams. Earlier this week, the 48-year-old Bring It On actress posted the world's cutest snapshots of herself with her hubby on Instagram. In the pictures, Gabrielle is all smiles sitting on steps with the 39-year-old former NBA star as they watch their 2-year-old daughter, Kaavia James, who is off camera, "be fearless and live her best life." What's more, Gabrielle set her location for the pictures as "Pure Joy."
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mario Chalmers wants to join LeBron James, Anthony Davis with Lakers

In response to reports that the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to add a third play-maker around LeBron James and Anthony Davis — perhaps indicating disinterest in re-signing Dennis Schroder — one former Miami Heat teammate who won two NBA championships with LeBron is throwing his name into the ring: Mario motherf*ckin Chalmers!
NBAPosted by
Daily Mail

Dwyane Wade gets emotional while paying his respects to the victims of the Surfside condo collapse... as the former Miami Heat star writes touching note at memorial site

Former Miami Heat NBA star Dwyane Wade got emotional as he paid his respects to the victims of the Surfside condo building collapse. The retired basketball star, who played on the Heat for 13 seasons, broke down in tears as he visited the memorial fence set up to honor the victims who died in the tragedy.
NBAPopSugar

Dwyane Wade Shows Just How Dedicated He Is to Gabrielle Union in Series of Vacation Snaps

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are currently enjoying a relaxing vacation to Long Island's North Fork in New York, and we couldn't be more envious. From family time with 2-year-old daughter Kaavia to dinner with friends, the couple has made sure to document their entire trip on Instagram. Joining the duo for vacation is Gabrielle's best friend, Deirdre Maloney, and her family, allowing for some excellent "shady baby" content from Kaavia.
NBAWSVN-TV

Dwyane Wade visits Surfside memorial, thanks first responders

SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade was spotted showing his support for Surfside. The former Heat star visited the growing Surfside memorial on Thursday morning. A picture captured Wade standing at the memorial fence. He then thanked first responders and spoke to a team of Urban Search...
NBAchatsports.com

Miami Heat: 3 blockbuster trades to form the new big three

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 03: Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards and Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat battle for the ball during the second quarter at American Airlines Arena on February 03, 2021 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
NBAHollywood Life

Dwyane Wade Shares Precious Video Of Daughter Kaavia, 2, Playing Golf For The First Time: Watch

Dwayne Wade adorably taught his daughter a love for the game of golf with a bunch of cute videos from. Fore! Former NBA star Dwyane Wade, 39, seemed incredibly proud of his daughter Kaavia James Union Wade, 2, when he took her for her first ever golf lesson on Tuesday July 13. Dwyane shared a bunch of photos and videos of the toddler’s first time out on the green and posted them to his Instagram Stories. He shared videos of Kaavia, wearing a pink t-shirt, shorts and sneakers, swinging tiny golf clubs around, trying to get a feel for the sport.
NBAMiami Herald

Heat’s Bam Adebayo learning Team USA role and lessons from Olympic teammates

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo arrived to Team USA’s training camp in Las Vegas earlier this month looking to figure out his role on the national team. With three of USA Basketball’s five pre-Olympic exhibition games in the books and the team set to open the Tokyo Olympics in less than two weeks on July 25 against France, Adebayo hasn’t noticed much of a difference yet from how he’s used with the Heat.
NBAPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat’s Bam Adebayo realizing role with Team USA while learning about international game

For Bam Adebayo, the opportunity he has with the U.S. men’s national basketball team is one he felt like he should’ve had two years ago. “I’ve always said before, I feel like I should’ve been on the team from the get-go. But [Gregg Popovich, San Antonio Spurs and U.S. men’s team coach] and I hashed it out and I worked on my game,” Adebayo said Thursday, referencing Popovich cutting him from ...
NBAlakers365.com

Kyle Kuzma agrees with LeBron James that short offseason led to injuries around NBA

Before the 2020-21 NBA seasons started, fans, players and analysts all expressed concerns that a historically short offseason could lead to more injuries during the season, especially for teams that made deep playoff runs in the 2019-20 season like the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat. Unfortunately, those concerns turned out to be completely justified and last month, LeBron James called out the NBA for not listening to those warnings on Twitter.

Comments / 1

Community Policy