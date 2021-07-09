AMA Announces Update to Guidance for Evaluating and Rating Permanent Impairment
Effective July 1, 2021, “AMA Guides to the Evaluation of Permanent Impairment, 6th Edition, 2021” (AMA Guides Sixth 2021) is the most current edition of the trusted and authoritative resource for impairment rating information and tools. AMA Guides Sixth 2021 reflects the foundational content of AMA Guides Sixth Edition with new Panel-approved content updates. Earlier editions that preceded AMA Guides Sixth Edition will not be updated with new content.southfloridahospitalnews.com
