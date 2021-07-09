Cancel
Conrad, MT

Rockin’ The Garden In Conrad

By Jerry Puffer
KSEN AM 1150
KSEN AM 1150
 8 days ago
The Conrad Garden Club will be meeting at High Noon today (Friday) at the Conrad Senior Center. IMMEDIATELY following this afternoon's meeting, there'll be a class on :Rock" Garden Art" at 1 o'clock. Everyone's welcome to come down to Conrad, & join the gardening FUN. As my friend, Thad White, often reminds me, "The ultimate goal of farming is not the growing of crops, but the cultivation & the perfection of human beings." Let's "farm" them gardens!

KSEN AM 1150

KSEN AM 1150

Shelby, MT
KSEN AM 1150 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://ksenam.com
Sunburst, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Rimrock’s Rockin’ Today!

Rimrock Colony is selling FRESH produce & goods up in Sunburst THIS morning (Friday.) Don't worry about a thing...they'll be at the firehall until 10:30, & there's still time. If you miss them in Sunburst though, no worries! They'll be HERE in Shelby this afternoon down at city park from 2 until 6. I'd be down there myself except I'll be tethered to the Air Chair doing the Puffman Show from 2 until 6 this afternoon. Stay cool...
Cut Bank, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

CB Reunion On The Way & So’s Fred

The Cut Bank All School Reunion's on the way THIS July, & this afternoon, Wednesday, at 2:30, one of Cut Bank's most prominent natives will be joining me on the Puffman Show. I'll be chewing the fat with former TV/radio personality broadcast veteran, Fred Pfeiffer. Fred will reminisce about his youthful days growing up over in Cut Bank, & fast becoming a KSEN fan as a youth. By the way, Fred will be traveling TO Cut Bank for the all school reunion, & it will mark the FIRST time since 1995, Fred has set foot in Cut Bank. My friend, Fred, has some 2000 "friends" on Facebook so I figured anyone who's this downright popular, should be a guest on the Puffman Show. I'm planning to kick back, relax & simply ride Fred's coattails this afternoon at 2:30 on KSEN. If you have any questions pertaining to our Golden Triangle Big Sky weather, be sure & us a call at 434 5241.
Shelby, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

KidsMat Summer Camp’s Where It’s At!

The KidsMat Summer Theatre Camp is here & going full tilt THIS week in Shelby! "Camp" runs through this Thursday, the 15th, & you register on-site right NOW over on the Shelby High School lawn. Don't worry about a thing...you can also pre-register at: MTactors.com/kidsmat. Let's go to camp. & hats off to Thad White at Shelby High School for that fine looking lawn...
Chester, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Breakfast In Chester

The Liberty County Chamber will be whipping up a fine Montana breakfast tomorrow (Saturday) morning over in Chester City Park. Pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee & juice will be high atop the platters from 7 until 10 o'clock. Don't worry about a thing...breakfast tomorrow's FREE, but donations will be welcome. Rattle the skillet, I'd like to come by...
Shelby, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Shelby’s Having A Barbacoa!!

Marias Fair Fun Time will be even "funner" this year as our 4 County Marias Fair returns! There'll be a Barbacoa on Friday, the 23rd. What in the blazes IS a Barbacoa? I'm still trying to find out what a "pergola) is. My friend, Thad, will explain the Shelby "Barbacoa" this afternoon (Thursday) at 2:30, when our Shelby Ag Sci Teacher/FFA Advisor, Head Varsity/JH Wrestling Coach Thad White joins me on the Puffman Show on KSEN. I can give you a couple of hints right now..."beef brisket, baby back ribs & pulled pork. How's that sound! There'll be judging & cool prizes too. Barbacoa's a FUN fundraiser for our Shelby FFA, & ALL the proceeds raised will to the Shelby FFA. I'm looking forward to hearing more from Mr. White at 2:30 today on KSEN. Hopefully, IF time permits, Thad, who's a native Pennsylvanian, can demonstrate how to talk "Pennsylvanian" & impress your family & friends alike. In the meantime, toss me a brisket. I'm already working up a hunger & Barbacoa's a whole 2 weeks away. Oh darn...
Conrad, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

A Gazebo 4 Conrad’s Cemetery!

THIS Sunday, the 11th, will be a very special day for Conrad & Pondera County. Sunday's the day for the Pondera Cemetery Walk AND(!) Grand Opening of the Conrad Garden Club Cemetery gazebo. THIS afternoon (Wednesday,) at 3:30. Wendy Paulsen will be joining me on the Puffman Show on KSEN to share what's in store for us this Sunday in Conrad. We know what a "gazebo" is, but in the meantime we're still trying to find out what a "pergola" is. I'll be sure to ask Wendy when she comes in...
HobbiesPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Grover’s Great Adventure – July 6, 2021

Grover is going on a great adventure from July 6th to August 27th and visitors to our website will have the chance to win gas cards daily. We'll post a different photo of Grover at a location around the area, you come on over and tell us where you think Grover is, the next day - we'll draw from the correct answers to give away a gas card for your next great adventure.
Columbia Falls, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Turn Your Visit to Glacier Into an Educational Field Trip

Full day program offers education, inspiration, and park access to participants. enrollments for its Going-to-the-Sun Road Day Program. As the non-profit education partner for Glacier National Park, the Glacier Institute strives to help the park achieve their education goals by providing in-depth, field based educational experiences. “With the expectation of...
Cut Bank, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Bear Aware In Cut Bank

The Cut Bank Farmers Market is set for this afternoon (Wednesday) between 3 & 6 over at City Park in Cut Bank. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will be on hand this afternoon at the "market" to present LIFE SAVING information on being "Bear Aware."
HobbiesPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

FWP ADDS FEATURES TO NEW ONLINE HUNT PLANNER MAP

HELENA – Staff at Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks have added new features to FWP’s online Hunt Planner map, a free interactive mapping website for researching hunting opportunities in the state. These new features will become available starting July 7. The new Hunt Planner, which became available to the public...
Toole County, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

How’s Ur Garden Grow?

We can find out tomorrow (Thursday) up at Four Corners. Our Toole County Garden Club will be meeting tomorrow up at Four Corners in Oilmont. I'm not sure of the time...I'm only the Blogman, but everything we need to know about tomorrow's Toole County Garden Club get together is available by "visiting": TooleCountyGardenClub@gmail.com. Here's hoping your summer is coming up roses!
Shelby, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Come 2 The Shelby BBQ!

It wouldn't be 4th of July without our Shelby Fire Department's infamous BBQ, & there'll be a spectacular one this 4th of July Sunday. Everyone's welcome to come by the firehall between 11 o'clock & 2, on Sunday. Don't worry about a thing...you'll be able eat in or take out. They'll have a 50/50 raffle along with other FUN prizes up for grabs. Happy 4th of July from our Shelby Fire Department. Hope to see you Sunday. Donations are always welcome...
Bozeman, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Museum of The Rockies Fundraiser Set for July 8.

BOZEMAN — Museum of the Rockies will host its inaugural fundraising event, Taste of the Rockies, on Thursday, July 8, outside the museum. The benefit will highlight the museum itself, the Northern Rocky Mountain region, paleontology and the museum’s summer exhibit, “The Vikings Begin.”. The benefit will feature food and...
Choteau, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Got Grit?

The "Got Grit" 5K Obstacle Course Race is set for tomorrow (Saturday) down in Choteau. The "race" is a fundraiser by the Choteau Volleyball team. You can pre-register for the race today (Friday) by calling 590 4033, or 590 0029. Day-of registration will be available tomorrow (Saturday) morning from 9 until 1:30 at Choteau City Park. Don't worry about a thing...discounts are available for families. Happy 4th of July!
Conrad, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Let’s ROCK The Block

The Conrad Business Association will be hosting "Rock the Block" on Saturday, July 24th. There'll be a car show, street vendors with a 3 pound CHALLENGE at 3 in the afternoon. Right now, the Conrad Business Association is hunting for street vendors & car show participants. 2 blocks of downtown Conrad, will be blocked off for the vendors, car show & sidewalk sales. Look for a ton of people as Conrad will also be hosting the divisional swim meet over the weekend. If you'd like to take part in Rock the Block, please contact Pam at Closet Consignments Boutique at 278 5343, for more information & a registrations forms. THIS afternoon (Thursday) at 2:30, on the Puffman Show, I'll have a special interview with Pam Marsh from Closet Consignment & Lorrie Berg from Bumble Bee Craft in Conrad, on Conrad's Rock the Block. I'm the Puffman still rocking on...
Chester, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Say Goodbye 2 Chester’s Rev

Fair-thee-well to Reverend Marcia Muir. A farewell reception honoring Marcia will be this afternoon/evening (Wednesday.) Today's reception for the reverend is scheduled for 5:30 at the Chester United Methodist Church. Thank you Reverend Muir for your kindness and support through the years...
Valier, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Homesteading “VALIER” Style

The infamous Valier Homesteading Days are underway THIS weekend! Today's (Friday) events include a softball tournament, a Poker Run & Karaoke over at Froggie's Bar & Grill. Tomorrow, Saturday, the Homesteader Hustle 5K FUN run/walk kicks off at 8 o'clock SHARP at the Fireman's Pavilion. Don't worry about a thing...admission to the run is FREE! Donations WILL benefit the Valier Food Pantry.
Conrad, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Enjoying The Journey In Conrad

You're invited to join the Conrad Mission Church THIS Sunday, for "Enjoying the Journey." Enjoying the Journey is a "special" women's event featuring a talk by motivational speaker, author & humorist Lois Olmstead. Olmstead's presentation will commence at 4 o'clock Sunday afternoon at 4 at the church...
Conrad, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

July 1st-Safety 1st 4 MT Farmers

A Fire Safety workshop for farmers will be held this coming Thursday, the 1st of July. Thursday's "workshop" will be held at 2 o'clock down at the firehall in Conrad. Don't worry about a thing...Thursday's safety workshop is FREE, but please RSVP by emailing: adrain.good&montana.edu, or call 271 4054.

