Chester, MT

Breakfast In Chester

By Jerry Puffer
Posted by 
KSEN AM 1150
KSEN AM 1150
 8 days ago
The Liberty County Chamber will be whipping up a fine Montana breakfast tomorrow (Saturday) morning over in Chester City Park. Pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee & juice will be high atop the platters from 7 until 10 o'clock. Don't worry about a thing...breakfast tomorrow's FREE, but donations will be welcome. Rattle the skillet, I'd like to come by...

Sunburst, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Rimrock’s Rockin’ Today!

Rimrock Colony is selling FRESH produce & goods up in Sunburst THIS morning (Friday.) Don't worry about a thing...they'll be at the firehall until 10:30, & there's still time. If you miss them in Sunburst though, no worries! They'll be HERE in Shelby this afternoon down at city park from 2 until 6. I'd be down there myself except I'll be tethered to the Air Chair doing the Puffman Show from 2 until 6 this afternoon. Stay cool...
Sunburst, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

We Love R Crude

Our good neighbors up in the North Country will be CELEBRATING "100 Years of Crude" tomorrow (Saturday,) as Sunburst celebrates crude. The FUN begins at 3 o'clock tomorrow afternoon up at 4 Corners Bar. Everyone's welcome to come on up. LIVE music's on tap for 6 o'clock with Slow Roller. If you're in the mood to CELEBRATE crude, Why not "roll up" to Sunburst on Saturday...
AgriculturePosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Blister Beetles in Hay Are Dangerous to Livestock

The whirlwind that was May and June has quickly moved into July. Gardens are growing and starting to produce. Haying is in full swing. Our thoughts are with the producers in the eastern side of our state. The drought and grasshoppers have really taken their toll on those areas. While those are bad enough, another potential issue is beginning to show up: Blister beetles.
Cut Bank, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

CB Reunion On The Way & So’s Fred

The Cut Bank All School Reunion's on the way THIS July, & this afternoon, Wednesday, at 2:30, one of Cut Bank's most prominent natives will be joining me on the Puffman Show. I'll be chewing the fat with former TV/radio personality broadcast veteran, Fred Pfeiffer. Fred will reminisce about his youthful days growing up over in Cut Bank, & fast becoming a KSEN fan as a youth. By the way, Fred will be traveling TO Cut Bank for the all school reunion, & it will mark the FIRST time since 1995, Fred has set foot in Cut Bank. My friend, Fred, has some 2000 "friends" on Facebook so I figured anyone who's this downright popular, should be a guest on the Puffman Show. I'm planning to kick back, relax & simply ride Fred's coattails this afternoon at 2:30 on KSEN. If you have any questions pertaining to our Golden Triangle Big Sky weather, be sure & us a call at 434 5241.
Cut Bank, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

POWER 2 The People!

That's what we used to say back in the 60's, BUT today (Thursday) over in Cut Bank, they're saying, "We the People!" We the people is a FREE family event to connect our communities & culture while offering activities for the entire family. You're invited to join this afternoon's/evening's event in Cut Bank City Park from 4 until 8, & it promises to be GREAT! We all do better when we ALL do better...
Shelby, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

KidsMat Summer Camp’s Where It’s At!

The KidsMat Summer Theatre Camp is here & going full tilt THIS week in Shelby! "Camp" runs through this Thursday, the 15th, & you register on-site right NOW over on the Shelby High School lawn. Don't worry about a thing...you can also pre-register at: MTactors.com/kidsmat. Let's go to camp. & hats off to Thad White at Shelby High School for that fine looking lawn...
Conrad, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Rockin’ The Garden In Conrad

The Conrad Garden Club will be meeting at High Noon today (Friday) at the Conrad Senior Center. IMMEDIATELY following this afternoon's meeting, there'll be a class on :Rock" Garden Art" at 1 o'clock. Everyone's welcome to come down to Conrad, & join the gardening FUN. As my friend, Thad White, often reminds me, "The ultimate goal of farming is not the growing of crops, but the cultivation & the perfection of human beings." Let's "farm" them gardens!
Shelby, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Shelby’s Having A Barbacoa!!

Marias Fair Fun Time will be even "funner" this year as our 4 County Marias Fair returns! There'll be a Barbacoa on Friday, the 23rd. What in the blazes IS a Barbacoa? I'm still trying to find out what a "pergola) is. My friend, Thad, will explain the Shelby "Barbacoa" this afternoon (Thursday) at 2:30, when our Shelby Ag Sci Teacher/FFA Advisor, Head Varsity/JH Wrestling Coach Thad White joins me on the Puffman Show on KSEN. I can give you a couple of hints right now..."beef brisket, baby back ribs & pulled pork. How's that sound! There'll be judging & cool prizes too. Barbacoa's a FUN fundraiser for our Shelby FFA, & ALL the proceeds raised will to the Shelby FFA. I'm looking forward to hearing more from Mr. White at 2:30 today on KSEN. Hopefully, IF time permits, Thad, who's a native Pennsylvanian, can demonstrate how to talk "Pennsylvanian" & impress your family & friends alike. In the meantime, toss me a brisket. I'm already working up a hunger & Barbacoa's a whole 2 weeks away. Oh darn...
Shelby, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Today Will B GRAND @ Rhonda Wiegand’s!

Rhonda Wiegand will have Homestead Studio & Gallery OPEN all day today (Saturday,) from 10 until 4 o'clock. The gallery's located at 55 Homestead Lane. Don't worry about a thing...just turn NW on Wiegand Road a few miles outside of Shelby..
Cut Bank, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Bear Aware In Cut Bank

The Cut Bank Farmers Market is set for this afternoon (Wednesday) between 3 & 6 over at City Park in Cut Bank. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will be on hand this afternoon at the "market" to present LIFE SAVING information on being "Bear Aware."
Conrad, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

A Gazebo 4 Conrad’s Cemetery!

THIS Sunday, the 11th, will be a very special day for Conrad & Pondera County. Sunday's the day for the Pondera Cemetery Walk AND(!) Grand Opening of the Conrad Garden Club Cemetery gazebo. THIS afternoon (Wednesday,) at 3:30. Wendy Paulsen will be joining me on the Puffman Show on KSEN to share what's in store for us this Sunday in Conrad. We know what a "gazebo" is, but in the meantime we're still trying to find out what a "pergola" is. I'll be sure to ask Wendy when she comes in...
LifestylePosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Grover’s Great Adventure – July 6, 2021

Grover is going on a great adventure from July 6th to August 27th and visitors to our website will have the chance to win gas cards daily. We'll post a different photo of Grover at a location around the area, you come on over and tell us where you think Grover is, the next day - we'll draw from the correct answers to give away a gas card for your next great adventure.
Shelby, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Come 2 The Shelby BBQ!

It wouldn't be 4th of July without our Shelby Fire Department's infamous BBQ, & there'll be a spectacular one this 4th of July Sunday. Everyone's welcome to come by the firehall between 11 o'clock & 2, on Sunday. Don't worry about a thing...you'll be able eat in or take out. They'll have a 50/50 raffle along with other FUN prizes up for grabs. Happy 4th of July from our Shelby Fire Department. Hope to see you Sunday. Donations are always welcome...
Choteau, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Got Grit?

The "Got Grit" 5K Obstacle Course Race is set for tomorrow (Saturday) down in Choteau. The "race" is a fundraiser by the Choteau Volleyball team. You can pre-register for the race today (Friday) by calling 590 4033, or 590 0029. Day-of registration will be available tomorrow (Saturday) morning from 9 until 1:30 at Choteau City Park. Don't worry about a thing...discounts are available for families. Happy 4th of July!
HobbiesPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

FWP ADDS FEATURES TO NEW ONLINE HUNT PLANNER MAP

HELENA – Staff at Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks have added new features to FWP’s online Hunt Planner map, a free interactive mapping website for researching hunting opportunities in the state. These new features will become available starting July 7. The new Hunt Planner, which became available to the public...
Chester, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

R U Registered 4 Camp? DEADLINE Today!!

The DEADLINE to register for the Cloverbud Day Camp over in Chester is TODAY, Friday!! Cloverbud Day Camp is organized by the Liberty County 4-H Ambassador Team. Age range for "camp" is 5 to 8 years. "I" submit this is the kind of camp Charlie Brown would like to attend. Don't worry about a thing...the entry fee's only $5. If you would like your kids to attend, please contact the Liberty County Extension Office to RSVP.
Conrad, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Let’s ROCK The Block

The Conrad Business Association will be hosting "Rock the Block" on Saturday, July 24th. There'll be a car show, street vendors with a 3 pound CHALLENGE at 3 in the afternoon. Right now, the Conrad Business Association is hunting for street vendors & car show participants. 2 blocks of downtown Conrad, will be blocked off for the vendors, car show & sidewalk sales. Look for a ton of people as Conrad will also be hosting the divisional swim meet over the weekend. If you'd like to take part in Rock the Block, please contact Pam at Closet Consignments Boutique at 278 5343, for more information & a registrations forms. THIS afternoon (Thursday) at 2:30, on the Puffman Show, I'll have a special interview with Pam Marsh from Closet Consignment & Lorrie Berg from Bumble Bee Craft in Conrad, on Conrad's Rock the Block. I'm the Puffman still rocking on...
Toole County, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

How’s Ur Garden Grow?

We can find out tomorrow (Thursday) up at Four Corners. Our Toole County Garden Club will be meeting tomorrow up at Four Corners in Oilmont. I'm not sure of the time...I'm only the Blogman, but everything we need to know about tomorrow's Toole County Garden Club get together is available by "visiting": TooleCountyGardenClub@gmail.com. Here's hoping your summer is coming up roses!

