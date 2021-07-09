Breakfast In Chester

The Cut Bank All School Reunion's on the way THIS July, & this afternoon, Wednesday, at 2:30, one of Cut Bank's most prominent natives will be joining me on the Puffman Show. I'll be chewing the fat with former TV/radio personality broadcast veteran, Fred Pfeiffer. Fred will reminisce about his youthful days growing up over in Cut Bank, & fast becoming a KSEN fan as a youth. By the way, Fred will be traveling TO Cut Bank for the all school reunion, & it will mark the FIRST time since 1995, Fred has set foot in Cut Bank. My friend, Fred, has some 2000 "friends" on Facebook so I figured anyone who's this downright popular, should be a guest on the Puffman Show. I'm planning to kick back, relax & simply ride Fred's coattails this afternoon at 2:30 on KSEN. If you have any questions pertaining to our Golden Triangle Big Sky weather, be sure & us a call at 434 5241.