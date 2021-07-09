Rink ice from Tampa Bay Lightning’s Amalie Arena used in limited-edition beer

Alcohol kills germs, but still.

Coors Light has used ice collected from the rink at Amalie Arena during the Stanley Cup Final, which Tampa Bay Lightning won, to brew “Champions Ice.”

The limited-edition beer will be available on tap in Tampa-area bars and in 32-ounce collectible “crowlers” beginning next week—including the day of the Lightning’s Stanley Cup parade. Coors says to get the ice for the brewing process, they used shavings collected by the Lightning Ice Crew in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Montreal Canadiens.

It put the shavings in stainless steel hydro-flasks and shipped them overnight to its brewery in Golden, Colorado.

The team gave their blessing to Coors, the official beer of the team, to brew with the rink ice.

Of course, blood and sweat can often be found on the ice during NHL games, but Coors says the water used to create the brew has been processed and cleansed.

More from ESPN.

©2021 Cox Media Group