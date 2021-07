Team HAHA used weekly honors to take over first place in the ever-changing pennant race in the 4-Man Men’s Golf League at the St. Lawrence State Park. Team HAHA (Pete Amo 42, Jack Amo (44), Gabe Halpin (47) and Bob Halpin (56) posted an 11 under round to lead the week and taking a 25-26.5 lead over HillBillies RIP which tied for second on the team with Team VanHouse at three under.