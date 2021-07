Believing in paranormal activity isn’t a requirement for having fun on a ghost tour. Though it certainly helps to get in the spirit. From former sanitariums and graveyards to cursed hotels and Civil War hospitals where the souls of the deceased still roam (or so we’re told), you’ll find tons of spooky sites across the country. Down to explore some historic and reportedly haunted places? Scroll on for 16 ghost tours that according to reviewers will send chills down your spine.