ALBIA — The Albia Lady Dees softball team did something they've never done in program history on Wednesday night. Begin defense of a state championship. Fifth-ranked Albia scored three times in the very first inning of postseason play on Wednesday night against South Central Conference rival Centerville at Lizzie Alexander Memorial Field. The Redettes, however, responded by nearly erasing the 3-0 lead in the third before Albia pulled away for good scoring five times in the bottom of the inning on the way to a 12-2 win in a Class 3A, Region 3 bracket that looks more like a South Central Conference tournament with four SCC teams left playing for one ticket to the state tournament.