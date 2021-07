The buzz surrounding the proposed alternative professional golf league has not gone away. With an ageless Phil Micklelson winning the PGA and Jon Rahm’s stunning play at the U.S. Open, the Premier Golf League is simply back page news, for now. Trust me, it will soon rear its ugly head. But first, there is one misconception that needs clarifying. There are two proposed mega-bucks golf leagues: a proposed Super Golf League, believed to be financed by Saudi money, is totally separate from (and not tied in with) the proposed Premier Golf League, with the principals based in London, and possibly dozens of investors that they call “shareholders.”