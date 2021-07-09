Cancel
High School

High school sports: Online fall sports sign-ups continue at Ogdensburg Free Academy

 9 days ago

OGDENSBURG — The 2021-22 fall sports season online registration/sign-ups at Ogdensburg Free Academy have been open since June 8 and will close Wednesday, Sept. 1. It is very important that parents register/sign-up your child(ren) during this time frame. Any student-athlete entering grades 7-12, who wishes to participate on an athletic team this coming sports season, is invited to register.

