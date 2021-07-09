High school sports: Online fall sports sign-ups continue at Ogdensburg Free Academy

Tryouts for fall sports begin the week of September 6th. Please remember that students must have a physical on file in the office prior to the beginning of tryouts in order to participate. One physical covers students for all three years at the James F. Doughty School. Additionally, all students must have an annual Parent Consent Form on file prior to the start of tryouts. All forms are available at the school office as well as online at bangorschools.net. Students who do not have both forms on file prior to the start of tryouts will not be permitted to try out.