If you've followed the career of Tyga, then you were probably a bit surprised to see GaTa pop up on your television for his role in Lil Dicky's Dave on DX. The show became a massive success, and in many ways, propelled GaTa deeper into the spotlight. GaTa also plays a role as a rapper on the show and his character recently debuted a new track called "Check Up." While you may have thought that the song existed in a fictional world, Gata officially released the song to streaming services this week. It's an upbeat, catchy record that's bound to get stuck in your head.