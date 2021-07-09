Silverhawks Revival Announced

Spawn creator Todd McFarlane has revealed another new cover for the upcoming new series King Spawn from artist David Finch. The cover by Finch is just one of several that will be available for the new series, joining covers from Puppeteer Lee, Greg Capullo, and Sean Gordon Murphy. McFarlane and Image Comics have been hyping up the new book for some time, previously writing: "My goal is to give fans twice as much SPAWN titles to read than they had before… and at the lowest price possible! And by the end of the year, there will be a Spawn-related book available for fans every week of the month. We will be introducing new heroes and villains along with classic characters as we expand the SPAWN Universe into the future."