Silverhawks Revival Announced

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 1980s gave fans of animation plenty of projects that arrived on Saturday mornings to dive into, with one of the lesser-known properties being that of the Silverhawks, a team of space-faring superheroes that were created by the company Rankin Bass, and it seems as if the winged wonders are set for a revival thanks to The Nacelle Company. In a recent report from Deadline, Silverhawks was announced to return with a project that will "re-animate" the original series, bringing back the heroes and their noteworthy villain, Mon*Star, who were originally linked to the world of Thundercats.

comicbook.com

