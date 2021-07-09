Cancel
Phoenix, AZ

Woman arrested in freeway crash that killed mother, 5 kids

By Associated Press
KGUN 9 On Your Side
 8 days ago
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a fiery three-vehicle crash in which six people were killed and five others injured occurred after one driver who had a flat tire told her friend driving a second vehicle to change directions by crossing a freeway median to pull over and get help.

The state Department of Public Safety said the friend and the friend's five children were killed in the July 2 wreck west of Phoenix, while the surviving woman was seriously injured along with her four children.

The surviving woman was arrested Thursday on jailed on suspicion of aggravated assault charges related to her children's injuries and also two drug-related counts.

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 On Your Side, updated throughout the day.

