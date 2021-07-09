Pac-12 coach rankings 2021: Utah's Kyle Whittingham stays on top, Stanford's David Shaw drops

USC head coach Clay Helton was put on the No. 1 hot seat going into the 2021 college football season by Athlon Sports on Friday. Helton’s seat is toasty once again despite USC winning the Pac-12 South in the abbreviated 2020 season and despite his overall record of 45–23. The division title was the third for Helton since taking over as the full-time coach in ’15, but the Trojans have often underachieved. After an 11–3 record in ’17, USC posted a 5–7 mark in ’18 — the program’s first losing mark since 2000 — followed by an 8–5 record in ’19.