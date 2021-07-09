14-Year-Old Zaila Avant-garde Just Made Spelling Bee History

Ever heard of the word “Murraya”? Don’t worry, us either. However, there is someone who is very familiar with the word: 14-year-old Zaila Avant-garde. In fact, the eighth-grade student from Harvey, Louisianna, correctly spelled the word (which is a type of tree) and won the title at the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee championship on Thursday. “Murraya. Does this word contain, like, the English name 'Murray,' which could be the name of a comedian?” Avant-garde asked during the final moments of the competition per Yahoo News.