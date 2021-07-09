Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Instagram

14-Year-Old Zaila Avant-garde Just Made Spelling Bee History

By Alexandra Hough
purewow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver heard of the word “Murraya”? Don’t worry, us either. However, there is someone who is very familiar with the word: 14-year-old Zaila Avant-garde. In fact, the eighth-grade student from Harvey, Louisianna, correctly spelled the word (which is a type of tree) and won the title at the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee championship on Thursday. “Murraya. Does this word contain, like, the English name 'Murray,' which could be the name of a comedian?” Avant-garde asked during the final moments of the competition per Yahoo News.

www.purewow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spelling Bee#Avant Garde#Jamaica#Yahoo News#African American#Avante
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Instagram
Related
Societyrnbcincy.com

Zaila Avant-Garde Is The First Black American To Win The National Spelling Bee. Here’s Everything To Know About The 14-Year-Old Prodigy

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Historic Black firsts continue to reveal themselves in the most amazing of ways. On Thursday night, that truth was on full display when Zaila Avant-garde, 14, became the first Black American to ever win the Scripps National Spelling Bee, a competition that has long been dominated by teens with South Asian heritage.
SocietyPosted by
600 ESPN El Paso

African American Spelling Bee Champ Makes History With Flair

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The nation's first African American winner has breezed to victory at the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Fourteen-year-old Zaila Avant-garde of Harvey, Louisiana, didn't show much stress on stage and only struggled with one word in Thursday's finals. She is only the second Black champion in the bee's 96-year history after Jody-Anne Maxwell of Jamaica in 1998. Zaila described spelling as a side hobby, though she routinely practiced seven hours daily. A basketball prodigy, she hopes to play in the WNBA and holds three Guinness world records for dribbling multiple balls simultaneously. Zaila leaped with excitement after spelling the winning word, “Murraya,” a genus of tropical Asiatic and Australian trees.
Celebritiespurewow.com

Kelly Ripa’s Jaw Legitimately Dropped ﻿When ‘Live’ Guest Revealed Hidden Talent

There’s a good chance Kelly Ripa is still picking her jaw off the floor after yesterday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. On Tuesday, producers shared a behind-the-scenes video on the show’s official Instagram page. During the segment, Ripa and her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, chatted with 14-year-old Zaila Avant-garde, who recently became the first African-American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee. (NBD.)
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Health

Allyson Felix Shows Off C-Section Scar, Medals in Photo for Saysh, Her New Sneaker Brand

Allyson Felix is headed off to the Summer Olympics-but first, she's busy launching a new shoe company. It's called Saysh, and Felix announced the launch in a big way. The 35-year-old Olympic sprinter, who shared in a 2019 New York Times opinion piece that Nike tried to drop her pay by 70% after her pregnancy, shared a stunning photo of herself on the Saysh Instagram account. In it, Felix is wearing her Olympic medals while proudly showing off her C-section scar.
ReligionPosted by
Daily Mail

Dante's handwriting revealed: Nun discovers handwritten manuscripts by Italy's national poet dating back 700 years that feature a design of a square imposed on a circle - a concept later used to describe his vision of God

A handwritten manuscript by Dante Alighieri, author of the Divine Comedy, Italy's 'national poet' and father of modern Italian, has been discovered by a nun. Dante was born in 1265 in Florence and was instrumental in establishing the literature of Italy, but nobody has seen his handwriting in centuries. This...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Al Roker worries fans with appearance in new photo

Al Roker created a whirlwind of concern on social media on Friday when he posted a selfie on social media which turned heads. The Today show weatherman left fans tripping over themselves to check he was ok after he shared a post-workout photo. In the snapshot, Al - who documents...
InternetVogue

Meet The Mysterious Parisian Documenting “Real” French-Girl Style On Instagram

In 2021, the most significant Parisian on Instagram isn’t an influencer with a million followers or an off-duty runway model. It’s an anonymous figure who stalks the streets of the 6th arrondissement, stealthily taking pictures of people wearing outfits she admires. She then posts them to the Instagram account @ParisiensInParis, which became a phenomenon during last year’s lockdown and now has more than 377,000 Instagram followers, including the likes of Emma Corrin, Alexa Chung and Jodie Comer.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Biz Markie's Wife Posted a Touching Tribute to Her Late Husband

Music fans everywhere mourn the loss of legendary musician Biz Markie after his death on July 16, 2021. Following his passing, many have been curious about his wife, Tara Davis, who reportedly held his hand in the hospital as he passed away. Biz and Tara had been married for 16 years, but do they have any kids? And how did they meet? Read on for details about their relationship.

Comments / 0

Community Policy