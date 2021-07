Bow Wow goes on rant about Falcons passing on Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. What a difference a draft makes. For years Bears fans have had to endure constant reminders that the team passed on Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson to select Mitchell Trubisky with the second-overall pick of the 2017 draft. But after Ryan Pace was able to trade up and snag Justin Fields at No. 11 in the 2021 draft, could the Bears have put that ignominy in the past?