Black Widow Scores Huge $13.2 Million Preview Night At US Box Office

By Dan Auty
Gamespot
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Marvel movie Black Widow has scored a record breaking US box office take on its first night on release. The film's Thursday night previews netted $13.2 million, the highest figure of the pandemic era. As The Hollywood Reporter notes, Black Widow's preview night box office earnings isn't far behind...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

