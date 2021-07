It’s not uncommon for a J-pop band that has made it big in its native country to try its luck abroad, but the reality is that only a handful have carved out a presence outside their homeland. The size of the Japanese music market is second to that of the U.S., and this is why such a distinctive music culture has thrived there. In contrast to K-pop, which has won widespread popularity by optimizing its performance for the global music scene, J-pop’s insular evolution is often compared to the Galapagos Islands, and not necessarily in a positive way.