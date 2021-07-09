Cancel
Tolland County, CT

Flood Warning issued for Tolland, Windham by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 13:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-11 02:27:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Tolland; Windham The National Weather Service in Norton has issued a * Flood Warning for Tolland County in northern Connecticut Western Windham County in northern Connecticut * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 1228 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy rainfall passing through the Warning area. As of 1230 pm, rainfall totals ranged between 1.5 and 3 inches. The Willimantic River and Mount Hope River are experiencing significant rises. Minor flooding is expected during this afternoon along these 2 waterways. Other small streams may crest around bankfull levels during this afternoon as well. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mansfield, Windham, Willimantic, Southbridge, Ellington, Tolland, Coventry, Stafford, Hebron, Woodstock, Willington, Columbia, Canterbury, Ashford, Andover, Chaplin, Hampton, Eastford, Scotland and Union. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.

alerts.weather.gov

