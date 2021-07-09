USA Hockey Announces Residency Program for 2022 Olympics
USA Hockey announced the selection of 27 players for their Residency Program in preparation for the 2022 Winter Olympics. The group will commence in Blaine, Minnesota in October as they train to defend their gold medal. In addition, 25 of the 27 players selected will also participate in the upcoming 2021 Women’s World Championships, originally scheduled for May, but postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.www.sbncollegehockey.com
