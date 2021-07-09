Trevor Bauer’s Accuser Calls Pasadena PD ‘Corrupt’, Interrogated About ‘Setting This up’
Los Angeles Dodgers ace pitcher Trevor Bauer was last week accused of a brutal sexual assault of a 27-year-old San Diego woman, with whom he had a two-time sexual relationship this spring. Following initial claims she made in a temporary ex parte restraining order petition filed in civil court last week, new evidence has been provided to the Pasadena Police Department and Major League Baseball.thesource.com
Comments / 0