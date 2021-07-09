Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Trevor Bauer’s Accuser Calls Pasadena PD ‘Corrupt’, Interrogated About ‘Setting This up’

By Shawn Grant
thesource.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Dodgers ace pitcher Trevor Bauer was last week accused of a brutal sexual assault of a 27-year-old San Diego woman, with whom he had a two-time sexual relationship this spring. Following initial claims she made in a temporary ex parte restraining order petition filed in civil court last week, new evidence has been provided to the Pasadena Police Department and Major League Baseball.

thesource.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Clevinger
Person
Trevor Bauer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major League Baseball#Radar Online#The Pasadena Pd#Padres Dodgers#Ppd#The Pad Squad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
News Break
MLB
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Reportedly Makes Decision On Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer

After the Los Angeles Dodgers made it clear that they would not discipline Trevor Bauer for the allegations being made against him until Major League Baseball instructed them, all eyes were on the MLB front office. And today the MLB made its decision. On Friday, Major League Baseball announced that...
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Trevor Bauer 'surprised no one asked about f—ing Angel Hernandez' after start vs. Giants

Trevor Bauer may have benefitted from some of Angel Hernandez’s strike calls on Monday night, but even he was in disbelief over some of the calls. Following his start against the Giants, in which he allowed two earned runs on eight hits a walk while striking out eight, Bauer fielded questions from reporters on his outing, but none asked about some of the strike calls made by Hernandez.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Noah Syndergaard throws shade at Trevor Bauer over allegation

Trevor Bauer is being investigated by police over an alleged domestic assault, which is obviously a very serious issue. That didn’t stop Noah Syndergaard from taking a shot at his fellow pitcher. TMZ reported on Tuesday that a woman was granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order after she claims...
MLBBleacher Report

One Realistic Trade Each MLB Team Should Make Before Deadline

Colorado's Trevor StoryDavid Zalubowski/Associated Press. Major League Baseball's All-Star Game is less than a week away, and that means we are less than a week from entering the heart of trade-rumors season. The second half of July is always full of dugout hug watches, fake Ken Rosenthal Twitter accounts, and equal parts breaking news and wild speculation as we try to get a sense of which teams are buying and selling before the July 31 deadline.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Former Dodgers Star Is ‘Livid’ Over Trevor Bauer Situation

At least one former Los Angeles Dodgers standout is not happy with how the team has handled the legal situation involving pitcher Trevor Bauer. Bauer is currently on administrative leave after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman earlier this year. The veteran hurler has denied all allegations. That’s not...
MLBarcamax.com

FAQ: What you need to know about the Trevor Bauer case and where it stands right now

LOS ANGELES — Pasadena police are continuing to investigate Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer for felony assault after a woman accused him of choking her until she lost consciousness and injuring her over the course of two sexual encounters. Bauer is on an administrative leave from the Dodgers as MLB completes its own investigation. That leave — which is paid and does not constitute a disciplinary action — was extended by Major League Baseball through July 15.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Trevor Bauer’s Camp Releases Statement After MLB Extends Dodgers Star’s Leave

Major League Baseball has extended Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave another seven days as the investigation into sexual assault allegations against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher continue. Bauer’s camp on Thursday released a statement in response. “We continue to refute (the woman’s) allegations in the strongest possible terms and Mr. Bauer...
NFLInland Valley Daily Bulletin

MLB’s Rob Manfred on Shohei Ohtani, Trevor Bauer, rule changes

DENVER — Shohei Ohtani’s exploits have made an impact on the leaders of both sides of Major League Baseball’s administration. Union head Tony Clark and Commissioner Rob Manfred each singled out Ohtani during their opening remarks when they held their annual meeting with members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America on Tuesday morning.
Pasadena, CApasadenaweekly.com

Pasadena police investigating alleged Bauer assault

Pasadena resident and Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer is expected in court Friday, July 23, to determine if a recently placed, temporary restraining order will be made permanent. A 27-year-old woman accused Bauer of assault. Major League Baseball placed Bauer on a paid, seven-day administrative leave July 2. The Pasadena Police Department is investigating the matter.
MLBdodgersnation.com

Dodgers News: What’s the Latest on the Trevor Bauer Situation

The situation involving Dodgers’ pitcher Trevor Bauer got updated once again on Wednesday. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Bauer’s administrative leave has been extended for close to two weeks through July 27. The 30-year-old is under investigation by Pasadena police for sexual assault allegations stemming from two separate encounters with a San Diego woman who says Bauer punched and choked her to unconsciousness, among other unsavory things.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Trevor Bauer Not Appealing MLB’s Administrative Leave

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be without Trevor Bauer at least until Friday as he was placed on seven-day administrative leave. Major League Baseball can request an extension at the completion of that timeframe, but would need approval from the Players Association. “MLB’s investigation into the allegations made against Trevor...

Comments / 0

Community Policy