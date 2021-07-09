Death toll climbs to 79 in Surfside condo collapse, cat rescued near rubble
SURFSIDE, Fla. (CBS12) — The death toll climbed to 79 in the Surfside condo collapse as crews recovered one body Friday afternoon. Crews had recovered 14 bodies overnight. "The magnitude of this tragedy is growing each and every day," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "It's an aching hole in the center of this close-knit family here in Surfside, a beautiful, small, close-knit community."cbs12.com
Comments / 0