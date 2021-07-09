Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Viewpoint: Advanced reactor development makes rapid progress

world-nuclear-news.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA common misconception about advanced nuclear technologies is that they are largely conceptual and will not be commercialised in time to contribute to meeting near-term climate goals, but a comprehensive look at global efforts to develop advanced nuclear reveals rapid progress towards commercialisation and operation, write Clean Air Task Force, ClearPath, Nuclear Innovation Alliance, Pillsbury and Third Way.

world-nuclear-news.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Energy#Nuclear Reactors#Renewable Energy#Nuclear Technology#Clean Air Task Force#Clearpath#Non Lwr#The Department Of Energy#Fy2021#Smr#Canadian#The Uk Government#Russian#Pwr#Holtec International#Korean#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Country
China
Country
Argentina
Country
Egypt
Related
Energy Industrygrandcoulee.com

Advances in energy sources making a difference

Like the air we breathe, electricity, that magical stuff behind the light switch, is taken for granted by a majority of people. Flip a switch, the lights come on. We are dependent on energy 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. As populations continue to grow and their need...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

UWCA Progresses On Development Of New 44-Seat TVRS Turboprop

YEKATERINBURG, Russia—Russia’s aircraft industry is controlled by the government through United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), a holding company that unites the country’s legacy design and manufacturing facilities to focus on defense programs and commercial aircraft with more than 50 seats. This leaves... Subscription Required. UWCA Progresses On Development Of New 44-Seat...
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

Atlas Renewable Energy and Unipar sign a Solar Energy PPA in Brazil

SAO PAULO, Brazil, July 19, 2021 /CNW/ --Atlas Renewable Energy, an international leading renewable energy company, along with Unipar, a leader in chlorine, chlorides, and PVC in South America, announced today the signing of a large-scale solar energy power purchase agreement (PPA) in Brazil. The clean solar energy supply will be generated through Atlas Renewable Energy's Lar do Sol – Casablanca II photovoltaic plant located in Pirapora, State of Minas Gerais.
Energy IndustryFree Lance-Star

COMMENTARY: Carbon capture is the key to emission-free power

Wind power and believe they are in the overwhelming public interest. That might seem surprising coming from a guy who also strongly supports coal and the oil and gas industry, but it should not be. Thanks to technological advances, the cost of solar and wind for electricity production has dropped...
Energy IndustryElectronicsWeekly.com

Concentrated solar power and desalination combined

A 2MW combined solar power and desalination plant is to be built by the European and Gulf researchers and companies. It is part of a project called ‘Desolination’, intended to improve the efficiency of both concentrator solar power and desalination. “Not only will improvement be made on the independent systems but also on their coupling taking advantage of the mutual interactions and potentialities,” according to the Politecnico di Milano, which is part of the consortium.
Energy Industryelectrek.co

EGEB: US was No. 1 producer of natural gas and petroleum in 2020

The US produced more petroleum and natural gas than any other country in 2020. Average US solar construction costs continued to fall in 2019. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

NewHydrogen Continues Progress On Lowering The Price Of Green Hydrogen

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewHydrogen, Inc. (OTC:NEWH), a developer of clean energy technologies, today provided an update outlining corporate milestones and the next steps to establish longer-term commercial viability. "NewHydrogen has made significant progress towards its goal of developing technologies that lower the cost of...
Wyoming StateSFGate

Northeastern Wyoming rebranding itself as coal research hub

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — Going carb-free may be the diet du jour for people looking to drop a few pounds, but when it comes to re-imagining the Powder River Basin’s coal-dependent economy, many believe in carbon-loading. Even as PRB thermal coal production has declined by more than 50% over the...
EnvironmentMadera Tribune

Opinion: Freedom from fossil fuel foreseen

We have endured some epic heat waves, both locally and nationally, during the past several weeks. If the weather wizards are correct, we are now experiencing a sample of what lies ahead. Our triple-digit days have been briefly interrupted when the temperature dipped into the “cool” upper nineties. Of course,...
Energy IndustryPosted by
SlashGear

US gov removes major residential solar power hurdle in green tech push

Climate change concerns combined with the growing availability and affordability of green tech have driven many consumers to explore solar-powered home energy systems, including solar panels that can be installed on one’s roof. The Department of Energy has announced a new fast-track tool that is designed to help get consumers automatic permits to install residential solar panels, making the entire process easier.
ScienceNature.com

Development of a mechanism for the rapid risk assessment of cross-border chemical health threats

Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology (2021)Cite this article. Chemical incidents can result in harm to public health and the environment. Although most are localised and have little impact, some affect wide areas, a range of sectors and may lead to many casualties. A public health response to assess the risks and provide advice to authorities and the public is usually required. In some cases, incidents may affect more than one country and require effective cross-border communication and coordination.
Businessworld-nuclear-news.org

Holtec set to ramp up HI-STAR cask production

Holtec is preparing to increase production of its HI-STAR casks, following the receipt of regulatory approvals and new orders in Europe. The first HI-STAR 150 was loaded at the Cofrentes nuclear power plant in Spain and placed into the storage facility on 23 June. This is Holtec's first dual-purpose metal cask loaded in Europe.
Energy Industryworld-nuclear-news.org

China starts construction of demonstration SMR

Construction officially started today of the ACP100 small modular reactor demonstration project at the Changjiang nuclear power plant on China's island province of Hainan. China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) said the project will be the world's first land-based commercial SMR. The multi-purpose 125 MWe pressurised water reactor (PWR) - also referred to as the Linglong One - is designed for electricity production, heating, steam production or seawater desalination.

Comments / 0

Community Policy