Flood Advisory issued for New Haven by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: New Haven THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1230 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL FAIRFIELD, NORTHWESTERN NEW HAVEN, EASTERN PUTNAM AND NORTHERN WESTCHESTER COUNTIES Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.alerts.weather.gov
