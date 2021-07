Liz Granahan.Image via Montco Today. As Partner at SyncScript, LLC, Liz Granahan starts her day with some ‘me time.’ With 3 kids under 10, I thrive on starting my day with a bit of “me time.” I wake up around 5:30 am every day and drink my coffee before the rest of the house wakes up. There is something very calming about sitting with yourself first thing in the morning, especially if it’s outside with some fresh air,” she notes.