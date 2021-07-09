Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 11:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike several miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Jackson; Madison SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN JACKSON AND NORTHEASTERN MADISON COUNTIES UNTIL 1215 PM CDT At 1127 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of New Market, or 11 miles east of Moores Mill, moving southeast at 15 mph. Winds around 45 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Skyline, New Market, Pleasant Groves, Hytop, Princeton, Trenton, Hollytree and Larkin.