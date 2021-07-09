Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Madison by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 11:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike several miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Jackson; Madison SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN JACKSON AND NORTHEASTERN MADISON COUNTIES UNTIL 1215 PM CDT At 1127 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of New Market, or 11 miles east of Moores Mill, moving southeast at 15 mph. Winds around 45 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Skyline, New Market, Pleasant Groves, Hytop, Princeton, Trenton, Hollytree and Larkin.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Princeton, AL
County
Jackson County, AL
City
Trenton, AL
City
Moores Mill, AL
County
Madison County, AL
City
Madison, AL
City
Jackson, AL
City
Hollytree, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Reuters journalist killed covering clash between Afghan forces, Taliban

SPIN BOLDAK, Afghanistan, July 16 (Reuters) - Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, an Afghan commander said. Afghan special forces had been fighting to retake the main market area of Spin...

Comments / 0

Community Policy