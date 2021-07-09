Cancel
Kourtney Kardashian Is ‘Never Worried’ When Her Kids Are With ‘Mature, Grown Up’ Boyfriend Travis Barker

By Lex Briscuso
Super dad! Kourtney Kardashian is very comfortable with boyfriend Travis Barker being a constant presence around her children, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “Because he’s mature and grown up, he understands safety and boundaries and Kourt is never worried when the kids are with him,” the source explains.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, shares three kids — 11-year-old son Mason, 9-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign — with ex Scott Disick. Turns out, the trio is “obsessed” with the Blink-182 drummer, 45, a separate insider told Life & Style.

“They have such a great relationship with Scott, so they see Travis as a fun, responsible, present person in their lives,” the source gushed “He’s always doing fun things for them like letting them play his drum set, bringing them their favorite foods, and he acts like a big kid with them in the pool and backyard and Disney.”

The insider added, “Travis doesn’t take himself too seriously and his kids are grown, so he hasn’t been able to be as kid-like as he is getting to be right now.” Out of all of Kourtney’s children, Travis has connected the most with her only daughter. “He’s especially close to Penelope, whom he loves to joke with, do her nails and watch movies with,” the source raved. However, the musician also has a tight bond with the reality star’s youngest son — he was recently spotted enjoying rides alone Reign during a Disney outing in July 2021.

As for Kourtney’s eldest child, son Mason “loves Travis, too,” but he’s “more into hanging” with Travis’ kids, 17-year-old son Landon and 15-year-old daughter Alabama, “who he thinks are just the coolest people on the planet,” the insider said. Travis shares his two teens with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Since the mother of three and the former Aquabats member went public with their romance in February, things have really been heating up for the couple, so much so that the Kardashian-Jenner family is convinced an engagement is “imminent” and that “marriage is almost certain” for the pair, an additional source previously revealed to Life & Style.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KvDSW_0asBjEg100
Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

“Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love. Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy. It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

