Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Polk County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Polk, Polk Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 11:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Polk; Polk Mountains A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT SOUTHWESTERN POLK COUNTY UNTIL 100 PM EDT At 1226 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Columbus, moving southeast at 15 mph. Locations to be impacted include Columbus. Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail will be possible in these areas.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Polk County, NC
City
Columbus, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountains#Special Weather Statement#Eastern Polk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Reuters journalist killed covering clash between Afghan forces, Taliban

SPIN BOLDAK, Afghanistan, July 16 (Reuters) - Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, an Afghan commander said. Afghan special forces had been fighting to retake the main market area of Spin...

Comments / 0

Community Policy