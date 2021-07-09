Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Polk, Polk Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 11:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Polk; Polk Mountains A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT SOUTHWESTERN POLK COUNTY UNTIL 100 PM EDT At 1226 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Columbus, moving southeast at 15 mph. Locations to be impacted include Columbus. Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail will be possible in these areas.alerts.weather.gov
