Juan Castillo, or sometimes Juan Familia-Castillo, had been on the verge of leaving Chelsea a couple times in recent seasons, coming close to joining Juventus or his former club, Ajax, but doing so with neither. Instead, he’s been biding his time in the Loan Army, splitting last season between AZ Alkmaar and ADO Den Haag in the Netherlands — featuring rarely for the former in the top division, and frequently for the latter in the Dutch second division.