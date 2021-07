The ways to slice and dice a First-Year Player Draft class are infinite. One of the easiest methods: by position. Think of it as a Draft All-Star team of sorts. While no team will be able to field every player on this list, it’s fun to think about a potential starting nine made exclusively out of top 2021 prospects. This year’s edition is pretty well-balanced: six players from the college ranks, four from high schools. Three of the top five overall prospects make the cut in Marcelo Mayer, Jack Leiter and Henry Davis while No. 3 Jordan Lawlar is forced to the second team at a loaded spot on the diamond.