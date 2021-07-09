Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Leverage: Redemption’ gets the good/bad gang back together for IMDb TV reboot

Derrick
 9 days ago

“Leverage: Redemption” star Beth Riesgraf puts on a thick cowboy drawl when she sums up her show: “Sometimes bad guys are the only good guys you get.”. Almost a decade after “Leverage” left the air after five seasons, the thief (Riesgraf), the grifter (Gina Bellman), the hacker (Aldis Hodge) and the hitter (Christian Kane) are back in business for IMDb TV’s reboot, which premiered Friday, once again posing the question: Can good guys do bad things for good reasons, and still be good?

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aldis Hodge
Person
Christian Kane
Person
Gina Bellman
Person
Beth Riesgraf
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imdb Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Chicago Tribune

‘Leverage: Redemption’ review: The heist-with-a-heart series returns, this time with Noah Wyle on board to out-scam the scammers

When “Leverage” premiered on TNT in 2008, it arrived amid one of the worst financial crises we’d seen in decades. Who wasn’t in the mood for breezy capers that took out the rich and unethical at the knees? Nearly 10 years after the show came to an end, it’s been rebooted as “Leverage: Redemption” for IMDb TV, the ad-supported streaming service (owned by Amazon) that could use a buzzy, ...
TV SeriesPaste Magazine

Leverage: Redemption Has Much to Make Amends For

Recently my family and I took a long car trip, and my son discovered Scooby-Doo. “Mommy,” he would triumphantly declare from the back seat. “I know who the culprit is!”. The comfortable beats of Daphne, Fred, Velma, Shaggy, and Scooby are delightful to a six year old. The villains are...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Leverage: Redemption: Season Two? Has the IMDb TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Streaming on the IMDb TV platform, this comedy-drama action series is a continuation of the Leverage TV show (2008-15). The Leverage: Redemption series stars Gina Bellman, Aldis Hodge, Christian Kane, Beth Riesgraf, Noah Wyle, and Aleyse Shannon. Since we last saw them, accomplished British grifter Sophie Devereaux (Bellman), expert thief Parker (Riesgraf), hitter Eliot Spencer (Kane), and geeky computer hacker Alec Hardison (Hodge) have watched the world change. It’s become easier — and sometimes legal — for the rich to become richer and the powerful to squash anyone who gets in their way. To address the changes in the world around them, the team finds new blood with corporate lawyer Harry Wilson (Wylie) and Breanna Casey (Shannon), Hardison’s foster sister who has a knack for computers, robotics, and getting into trouble. Together, this group of reformed pros puts their unique skills to good use by helping ordinary people fight back against corporate and governmental injustices.
TV & Videosfangirlish.com

‘Leverage: Redemption’ 1×04 Advanced Review: “The Tower Job”

It’s oficial: Leverage: Redemption is getting closer and closer! As July 9 rolls around, would you like some teases for each of the eight episodes? We’re going to have fun together with some goodies. After 1×01, 1×02 and 1×03 advanced review, we continue with episode 1×04 “The Tower Job.” Are you ready to start learning what Leverage: Redemption has in store for you?
TV Seriesnique.net

The one where they get back together

On May 27 on HBO Max, “Friends: The Reunion” brought the original main cast of the iconic sitcom “Friends” together for the first time since the show ended 17 years ago. “Friends” is an influential piece of pop culture that perfectly encapsulates the ‘90s and has continued to strike a...
TV SeriesFort Wayne Journal Gazette

'Leverage' cast returns with Wyle for reboot

They're getting the band back together again, only with a new catalyst and on a new platform, as the drama series “Leverage” returns as a reboot, mostly intact but with more of a comedic tone. “Leverage: Redemption,” premiering Friday on Amazon and IMDb TV, picks up on the anniversary of...
TennisMinneapolis Star Tribune

'Leverage' star Bellman happy to 'get the band back together'

LONDON – She may seem elegant now, but when actress Gina Bellman was in school it was a different story. "I was tall and lanky and skinny, and I just felt very unwieldy in sports," she says. "And I had a report card from my physical education teacher and it said, 'Dear Mr. and Mrs. Bellman, we've very much enjoyed all the characters that Gina played this semester. Unfortunately, none of them were any good at tennis.' "
TV SeriesRochester Sentinel

‘Leverage’ Focuses on Moving on & ‘Redemption’ in Revival Without Nate Ford

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the first eight episodes of Leverage: Redemption.]. The Leverage crew is back in the IMDb TV revival, but they’re without the Mastermind who brought them all together, Nate Ford (Timothy Hutton). And it doesn’t take long for us to find out why he’s MIA: He’s been dead a year. Because that much time has passed, the others, especially his wife Sophie Deveraux (Gina Bellman), are still grieving, but the wounds aren’t as fresh.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

Review: ‘Leverage: Redemption’ Is a Criminally Good Time

Let’s steal a revival! Nine years after the original 2008-12 TNT series ended, the Leverage team is back with a new season. The first eight of sixteen episodes drop on Friday, July 9 on IMDb TV (pssst… you can watch for free by downloading the IMDb TV app or watching on your Prime Video account). The criminally good series follows a group of Robin Hood-type thieves who use their special skills to even the scales of justice for people getting steamrolled by the rich and powerful. While revivals of long-gone shows often fall flat, failing to recapture the magic that made them great (Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, Veronica Mars season 4), Leverage: Redemption slips easily back into its skin and is a total blast.
TV SeriesDecider

Where to Watch ‘Leverage: Redemption’

Created by John Rogers and Chris Downey, the popular action series Leverage premiered in December of 2008 on TNT. Airing for five seasons, the critically-acclaimed show centered on a team of criminals who used their specific skills to right a few wrongs by stealing from wealthy criminals and corrupt businessmen. After 77 episodes, the series concluded in December of 2012. Or so we thought.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Leverage: Redemption looks even better than the original Leverage

Leverage: Redemption is a clunky shell of its former self: "For one thing, the production values are extremely low," says Amy Amatangelo. "Many backgrounds are so obviously fake. Then there’s the dialogue, which feels the need to keep reminding viewers about the overall premise of the show...And, unfortunately, the acting is subpar. We are just coming out of a pandemic so I’m not in the mood to be mean, but suffice to say the performances are not great even from those who you would expect to be on point. The charm of the original was the easy rapport among the leads; that’s missing in this go round. (It doesn’t help that Aldis Hodge, the strongest of the ensemble, is listed as a 'special guest star and departs the series after the second episode. He’s replaced by Aleyse Shannon, who joins the series as Alec’s foster sister Breanna, who—wouldn’t you know it—is also very good at technology.) Thankfully the series does improve with each passing episode. The pilot is the most awkward. You can almost feel the nervous energy. Maybe everyone was just adjusting to being back together."

Comments / 0

Community Policy